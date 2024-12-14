Red Wings recall Jack Campbell from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled goaltender Jack Campbell from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Campbell, 32, has started two games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season, posting an 0-2-0 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and a 0.919 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound goaltender split the 2023-24 campaign between the Edmonton Oilers and AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Campbell made five appearances with the Oilers in 2023-24, while logging an 18-13-1 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, a 0.918 save percentage and three shutouts in 33 games with the Condors. Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (11th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Campbell has built a 93-52-18 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, a 0.909 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 176 appearances with the Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and Oilers, representing the Maple Leafs at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. He has also compiled a 117-84-26 record with a 2.72 goals-against average, a 0.911 save percentage and 17 shutouts in 237 AHL games with the Texas Stars, Ontario Reign, Condors and Griffins, winning a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014.

A native of Port Huron, Mich., Campbell played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League prior to turning professional, logging a 45-29-11 record in 91 appearances with the Windsor Spitfires and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds from 2010-12. Campbell also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Campbell represented Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in 2011 and 2015, earning a bronze medal at the 2015 tournament. He also played in three-consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships from 2010-12, winning a gold medal in 2010 and a bronze medal in 2011 as the tournament’s best goaltender. Additionally, Campbell was a gold medalist in back-to-back IIHF World Under-18 Championships in 2009 and 2010, earning MVP honors at the 2010 edition. He also made four appearances with Team USA at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.