Red Wings recall defenseman William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

DET-Lagesson
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman William Lagesson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lagesson, 28, has recorded five points (2-3-5), a plus-10 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound defenseman split the 2023-24 campaign between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks, tallying four assists, a plus-five rating and 19 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Maple Leafs before logging 13 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Ducks. Lagesson also picked up one assist in five appearances with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2023-24. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (91st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Lagesson has totaled 11 assists, a plus-two rating and 54 penalty minutes in 100 games with the Oilers, Montréal Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Ducks since 2019-20. He has also collected 77 points (23-54-77), a plus-43 rating and 130 penalty minutes in 184 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, Chicago Wolves, Marlies and Griffins. Lagesson began the 2020-21 season with HC Vita Hästen and Kristianstads IK in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan, posting 12 points (3-9-12), a plus-six rating and 12 penalty minutes in 14 games. He made his professional debut with Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18, registering 13 points (1-12-13), a plus-13 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 49 regular-season games, in addition to one assist in 11 postseason contests.

Prior to turning professional, Lagesson played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts from 2015-17, recording 15 points (4-11-15) and 54 penalty minutes in 63 games. He spent the 2014-15 season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League, notching 16 points (2-14-16), a plus-18 rating and 79 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups. A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Lagesson developed in Frölunda HC’s system before arriving in North America. On the international stage, Lagesson represented his country at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2015 and 2016, combining for four points (2-2-4), a plus-eight rating and 12 penalty minutes in 14 games. He also competed for Sweden at the 2014 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting three goals, a plus-five rating and six penalty minutes in seven games. Lagesson played at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, showing two points (2-2-4) in four appearances. He won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing one assist and 12 penalty minutes in six games.

