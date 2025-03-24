Red Wings reassign forward Emmitt Finnie to Grand Rapids from WHL’s Kamloops Blazers

2023 Seventh-round pick recorded 84 points in 55 games with Kamloops in 2024-25

DET-Finnie
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned forward Emmitt Finnie to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins from the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

Finnie, 19, captained Kamloops during the 2024-25 season and ranked among the team leaders with 37 goals (1st), 47 assists (1st), 84 points (1st), eight power play goals (3rd), 33 power play points (1st) and 232 shots (1st) in 55 games. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward made his professional debut with the Griffins during the 2023-24 campaign, appearing in three regular-season contests. Finnie also recorded 59 points (19-40-59) and 28 penalty minutes in 62 games with Kamloops in 2023-24. He spent the entire 2022-23 season with Kamloops, logging 35 points (9-26-35), a plus-11 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season games, in addition to seven points (4-3-7) in 14 postseason matchups. Finnie also skated in four games at the 2023 Memorial Cup, which was hosted by Kamloops.

Selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Finnie debuted with Kamloops in 2021-22, tallying six assists, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in 48 games. In total, Finnie has compiled 184 points (65-119-184) and 68 penalty minutes in 229 WHL games. Prior to his major junior career, Finnie played at Yale Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League from 2018-21. The Lethbridge, Alta., native appeared in five games with the under-18 prep squad during the 2020-21 season and racked up 61 points (26-35-61) in 31 games with the under-15 prep team from 2018-20.

Finnie Stats
