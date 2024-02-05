Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Detroit will return to practice Thursday, seeking to maintain pre-break momentum

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- From tropical vacations to extended family time, there are several ways the Detroit Red Wings planned to enjoy their 2024 NHL All-Star Break.

Regardless of how his players spend their breaks, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he hopes they will take advantage of some well-deserved time away from the rink.

“They will go decompress,” Lalonde said on Jan. 30. “I hope they have some fun. I just think today’s athlete is always on top of it. Back in the day, you’d need training camp to get guys in shape. That’s not the case now. They’re tip-top athletes who take it very seriously.”

Lalonde said he likes the NHL’s current schedule, which overlaps each club’s bye week with the All-Star Weekend, which gives the Red Wings nine days off during the break this season.

“It creates some scheduling issues on the other end, but I think the guys will trade that off for this time off,” Lalonde said. “We got compounded this year with the Europe trip. We had that torrid stretch through December, but every team is going to have that now. I think that’s the tradeoff.”

Lalonde said he was going to attend several youth sports events during his break.

“I tried to fit a schedule there but chasing two boys around minor hockey and my daughter around with soccer,” Lalonde said. “Any little window there was a game in there. I’ll do the true minor hockey dad. I’ll get on the ice a couple times. I’ll hang out at the hotel lobby, have beers and complain about the coach.”

Goalie James Reimer said when the opportunity arises, it’s beneficial to unplug from the demands of an 82-game NHL season.

“It’s important to take a break, relax and don’t think about hockey,” Reimer said on Jan. 31. “And again, you’re still a professional. You can’t just go off the reservation, but make sure you take a good mental and physical break. Then when we get back, you keep doing the things that made you successful before the break.”

Jeff Petry said while he enjoys the long break, every player approaches their time off differently.

“This break has only come in the last couple years, so it’s nice to step away to refresh mentally and physically because it’s an important stretch of hockey when we come back,” Petry said on Jan. 31. “I think it’s got to be a balance of making sure you’re prepared when you do come back but also to enjoy a couple days of relaxing and resting.”

Patrick Kane (lower body), who has not played since Jan. 14, said the break gives him extra time to recover from his injury.

“I think I’ll definitely be on the ice before our first practice,” Kane said on Jan. 30. “But at the same time, try to get away a little bit. More of a mental reset than anything, especially when you’re injured. I don’t want to say more of a grind but you’re at the rink for a long time, trying to get in everything you can help speed up the process.”

After finishing last month with a 9-2-2 record, the Red Wings (26-18-6; 58 points) will return to practice Thursday in preparation for a Saturday matinee against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks (33-11-5; 71 points) at Little Caesars Arena.

“We’re able to skate when we come back,” Petry said. “Just to be able flip that switch, kind of dial it back in and know that it’s an important time of year when we come back.”

