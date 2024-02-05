Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Lalonde said he likes the NHL’s current schedule, which overlaps each club’s bye week with the All-Star Weekend, which gives the Red Wings nine days off during the break this season.

“It creates some scheduling issues on the other end, but I think the guys will trade that off for this time off,” Lalonde said. “We got compounded this year with the Europe trip. We had that torrid stretch through December, but every team is going to have that now. I think that’s the tradeoff.”

Lalonde said he was going to attend several youth sports events during his break.

“I tried to fit a schedule there but chasing two boys around minor hockey and my daughter around with soccer,” Lalonde said. “Any little window there was a game in there. I’ll do the true minor hockey dad. I’ll get on the ice a couple times. I’ll hang out at the hotel lobby, have beers and complain about the coach.”

Goalie James Reimer said when the opportunity arises, it’s beneficial to unplug from the demands of an 82-game NHL season.

“It’s important to take a break, relax and don’t think about hockey,” Reimer said on Jan. 31. “And again, you’re still a professional. You can’t just go off the reservation, but make sure you take a good mental and physical break. Then when we get back, you keep doing the things that made you successful before the break.”