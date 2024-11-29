Red Wings lose back-and-forth battle to Devils, 5-4

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings took a two-goal first-period lead on Friday, but saw momentum swing back and forth throughout the afternoon before ultimately losing to the New Jersey Devils, 5-4, at Little Caesars Arena.

Playing his 500th career NHL game, goalie Cam Talbot made 24 saves for Detroit (10-11-2; 22 points). A 25-save afternoon by goaltender Jacob Markstrom helped New Jersey (16-8-2; 34 points) even up the three-game season series between the Eastern Conference clubs.

“We had an opportunity to have a really good first period and come out with the lead, but we didn’t get it done,” Tyler Motte said. “We had a lot of trust in our power play as well. They had some good opportunities, and sometimes it’s just about building momentum too. I thought they were opportunistic, made pucks in the back of the net. We weren’t able to capitalize.”

Scoring his third goal of the season, and first since Oct. 19, Vladimir Tarasenko received a pass from Jeff Petry and skated top the top of the left face-off circle before he snapped a shot past Markstrom on the power play to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:41 of the first period. The secondary assist went to J.T. Compher.