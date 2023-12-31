PREVIEW: Red Wings host Boston Sunday at 5 p.m. for annual New Year’s Eve matchup

Detroit has won two of first three games this season against defending Presidents’ Trophy winners

DET Gameday 123123
By Brett McWethy
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will look to close out the 2023 calendar year with their third straight home win when the Boston Bruins visit Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening for the annual New Year’s Eve game.

It will be an early 5 p.m. puck drop for the fourth meeting of the season between Detroit and Boston, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings ended a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime win against the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday. Lucas Raymond buried the game-winner with 2:47 remaining in overtime, in a game that featured a combined nine lead changes and ties.

Boston, the defending Presidents’ Trophy winner and the current leader in the Atlantic Division with 48 points, will be on a short turnaround after defeating the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, on Saturday night for its second straight win.

Alex Lyon is scheduled to be Detroit’s starting goaltender for the second consecutive game, according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde.

Outside an eight-minute stretch in the second period of Friday’s game that led to a pair of goals for Nashville and a momentum-stealing 3-2 lead heading into the third period, Lalonde was pleased with his team’s effort, most notably in the defensive zone.

“Our first 32 minutes and the last eight minutes of the second, where it’s kind of been our identity of late, where we’ve put together some pretty good hockey, pretty responsible hockey, and those last eight minutes, we gave them two freebies,” Lalonde said. “All the sudden, we’re trailing going into the third, but I give our guys credit, especially the way things have been going lately, to compete and find a way in the third. So, a positive, but we still need to take some steps here.”

Along with snapping their two-game losing skid against Nashville, the Red Wings also scored at least five goals for the sixth time in December. Detroit is now 13-0-1 this season when scoring five or more goals, a feat it has already accomplished twice against Boston.

On Nov. 4 at Little Caesars Arena, Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead, before Detroit scored five of the game’s next six goals, including three unanswered, in the third period of an eventual 5-4 win. Just 20 days later (Nov. 24) at TD Garden, the Red Wings pulled away in a 5-2 victory after getting off to a quick start with a 2-0 lead.

In the first meeting of the season between Detroit and Boston, the Bruins recorded a 4-1 win, including a successful penalty shot and an empty netter by David Pastrnak in the third period.

Above all, Lalonde has been pleased with his team’s compete level through this season’s first three games against Boston, which he says has been instrumental in earning a pair of regulation wins.

“You have to against them,” Lalonde said following Saturday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena. “They're such a deep, well-rounded team."

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who centered a line flanked by Raymond and David Perron against the Predators, has scored twice against Boston this season. He has posted four points in Detroit’s past five games, and according to Lalonde, appears to be hitting another offensive stride.

“I think his last two, three games look like the Larks of old. When he can drive lines,” Lalonde said.

Pastrnak enters Sunday’s contest with a team-high 48 points this season, including 22 goals. Brad Marchand has collected 32 points with 13 goals and 19 assists. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have teamed to produce one of the NHL’s stingiest goalie tandems, with a .921 save percentage that leads the league and a 2.59 goals-against average that ranks fifth.

Alex DeBrincat’s three-point night against Nashville on Friday pushed his season total to a team-high 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists), while Larkin collected his 30th point of the season on a short-handed goal to open Detroit’s scoring in the first period.

Joe Veleno, Christian Fischer Set to Return to Lineup
Day by day, the Red Wings continue to get progressively healthier and deeper. Lalonde announced on Saturday that forwards Joe Veleno (undisclosed injury) and Christian Fischer (upper body) are expected to return to Detroit’s lineup on New Year’s Eve against the Bruins.

Fischer had been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 23, and missed the past two games. In a corresponding move on Saturday, the Red Wings assigned right wing Jonatan Berggren and center Austin Czarnik back to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Jake Walman Providing Consistent Offense from Blue Line
Defenseman Jake Walman, who scored two goals in Friday’s win, is putting together a career offensive season. Walman leads all Red Wings defensemen with eight goals, just one shy of the career-high nine goals he scored in 62 games played last season.

Moritz Seider Skates in 200th Career Game
Right before Red Wings fans’ eyes, defenseman Moritz Seider is quickly turning into a veteran NHLer. Seider played in his 200th career NHL game against Nashville, playing a team-high 22:51. Since making his debut on Opening Night of the 2021-22 season, Seider has never missed a game, and earned 114 career points on 17 goals and 97 assists to go along with an average of 22:57 time on ice per game.

News Feed

Chiarot playing with comfort, confidence in second season with Red Wings

Chiarot playing with comfort, confidence in second season with Red Wings
RECAP: Red Wings unable to hold off Wild in 6-3 road loss

RECAP: Red Wings unable to hold off Wild in 6-3 road loss
PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday
Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process
Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2
Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey
RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions