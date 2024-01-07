Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

Forward has recorded 80 points in 308 NHL games since 2017-18

DET-Reese
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned center Zach Aston-Reese to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Aston-Reese, 29, made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 11 against the Dallas Stars, recording two hits in 6:21 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has also tallied 11 points (5-6-11) and 22 penalty minutes in 26 games with the Griffins to begin the 2023-24 season. Aston-Reese spent the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, collecting 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes in 77 regular-season games. He also netted one goal in six Stanley Cup playoff contests with Toronto, helping the franchise clinch its first postseason series win since 2004. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 14, 2017, Aston-Reese has compiled 80 points (42-38-80), a plus-33 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 308 NHL games with the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Additionally, Aston-Reese has registered 57 points (23-34-57), a plus-25 rating and 96 penalty minutes in 88 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins.

Prior to turning professional, Aston-Reese played four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17, racking up 148 points (66-82-148), a plus-48 rating and 182 penalty minutes in 145 games. As a senior, he was selected to the NCAA First All-American Team and named Hockey East Player of the Year after leading the NCAA in goals (31) and points (63) in just 38 games during the 2016-17 season. Aston-Reese also guided the Huskies to a Hockey East Tournament championship as a junior in 2015-16. The Staten Island, N.Y., native added 50 points (16-34-50), a plus-12 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 140 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League from 2010-13.

Zachary Aston-Reese, Center

Born Aug 10 1994 -- Staten Island, NY

Height 6.01 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

Zach Aston-Reese Stats
- 0.07 MB
Download Zach Aston-Reese Stats

