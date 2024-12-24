Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defensemen William Lagesson and William Wallinder to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lagesson, 28, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording two penalty minutes and two shots in 15:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound defenseman has also tallied eight points (2-6-8), a plus-10 rating and 18 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound defenseman split the 2023-24 campaign between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks, notching four assists, a plus-five rating and 19 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Maple Leafs before logging 13 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Ducks. Lagesson also picked up one assist in five appearances with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2023-24. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (91st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Lagesson has totaled 11 assists and 56 penalty minutes in 102 games with the Oilers, Montréal Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Ducks and Red Wings since 2019-20. He has also collected 80 points (23-57-80), a plus-43 rating and 136 penalty minutes in 193 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, Chicago Wolves, Marlies and Griffins. Lagesson began the 2020-21 season with HC Vita Hästen and Kristianstads IK in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan, posting 12 points (3-9-12), a plus-six rating and 12 penalty minutes in 14 games. He made his professional debut with Djurgårdens IF in the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18, registering 13 points (1-12-13), a plus-13 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 49 regular-season games, in addition to one assist in 11 postseason contests.

Prior to turning professional, Lagesson played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts from 2015-17, recording 15 points (4-11-15) and 54 penalty minutes in 63 games. He spent the 2014-15 season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League, notching 16 points (2-14-16), a plus-18 rating and 79 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups. A native of Gothenburg, Sweden, Lagesson developed in Frölunda HC’s system before arriving in North America. On the international stage, Lagesson represented his country at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2015 and 2016, combining for four points (2-2-4), a plus-eight rating and 12 penalty minutes in 14 games. He also competed for Sweden at the 2014 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting three goals, a plus-five rating and six penalty minutes in seven games. Lagesson played at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, showing two points (2-2-4) in four appearances. He won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing one assist and 12 penalty minutes in six games.

Wallinder, 22, has recorded eight points (1-7-8) and two penalty minutes in 19 games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound defenseman spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, tallying 15 points (3-12-15) and 10 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games. Wallinder also logged three points (1-2-3) in nine postseason contests, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Wallinder has collected 23 points (4-19-23) and 12 penalty minutes in 85 AHL games with the Griffins since 2022-23.

Prior to arriving in North America, Wallinder played two seasons with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, compiling 45 points (11-34-45) and 16 penalty minutes in 97 games from 2021-23. He also helped Rögle BK win a Champions Hockey League title in 2022. Wallinder made his professional debut with MoDo Hockey in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan, totaling eight points (1-7-8) and 16 penalty minutes in 61 games from 2019-21. Wallinder also logged 31 points (7-24-31) in 43 games with MoDo’s under-20 team and 23 points (6-17-23) in 29 games at the under-18 level. A native of Sollefteå, Sweden, Wallinder earned a bronze medal representing his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording three assists and a plus-three rating in seven games. He also captured a bronze medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with a plus-one rating in five appearances.