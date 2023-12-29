Red Wings assign Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson, 20, has skated in two games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist and two penalty minutes in 14:39 average time on ice. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound blueliner started the 2023-24 season with the Griffins and leads the team’s defensemen in goals (6), assists (10), points (16), power play goals (2), game-winning goals (2) and shots (57) through 25 games. Edvinsson made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 campaign, collecting two goals and 12 penalty minutes in nine appearances. He played the majority of the 2022-23 season with Grand Rapids, notching 27 points (5-22-27) and 52 penalty minutes in 52 games. In all, Edvinsson has posted 43 points (11-32-43) and 72 penalty minutes in 77 AHL games with the Griffins. Prior to arriving in North America, Edvinsson spent the entire 2021-22 campaign with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League, logging 19 points (2-17-19), a plus-13 rating and 18 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games, in addition to two assists in five postseason contests. His 17 assists were the most of any player under 20 years of age in Sweden’s top professional league.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Edvinsson saw time in three different leagues during the 2020-21 season, notching six points (1-5-6), a plus-four rating and 10 penalty minutes in 14 games with Frolunda’s under-20 squad. He made his professional debut by skating in 14 games with Vasteras IK in the HockeyAllsvenskan, collecting five assists in Sweden’s second tier before adding one assist in 10 appearances with Frolunda’s SHL team. Edvinsson began developing in Frolunda’s system in 2018-19, accumulating 12 points (1-11-12) in 22 games with the under-20 team, 25 points (6-19-25) in 34 games with the under-18 squad and 36 points (10-26-36) in 24 games at the under-16 level. The Kungsbacka, Sweden, native won a bronze medal as an alternate captain at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting two points (1-1-2) in six games. He also won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, registering four points (1-3-4) and eight penalty minutes in seven contests. Edvinsson represented his country at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, picking up five assists in five games.