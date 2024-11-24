Red Wings activate Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster;assign him to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated forward Tim Gettinger from injured non-roster and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Gettinger, 26, spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins, recording 25 points (12-13-25) and 20 penalty minutes in 55 games. The 6-foot-6, 217-pound forward also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Gettinger played the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, tallying 35 points (13-22-35), a plus-four rating and 26 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to eight points (2-6-8) in nine postseason contests. Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gettinger has logged one assist in 16 games in parts of four seasons with the Rangers from 2018-22. He has also compiled 158 points (74-84-158) and 146 penalty minutes in 292 AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Griffins since 2018-19.

Prior to turning professional, Gettinger played four seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, tallying 187 points (91-96-187), a plus-67 rating and 125 penalty minutes in 242 games from 2014-18. He was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2014-15 after notching 25 points (10-15-25), a plus-10 rating and 13 penalty minutes in 54 games, along with two points (1-1-2) in six postseason matchups. The Cleveland, Ohio, native also spent time with the U.S. National Team Development Program, netting two goals and six penalty minutes in four appearances with the under-17 team during the 2014-15 season. On the international stage, Gettinger represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, collecting four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 30 penalty minutes in four games.