Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated defenseman Shai Buium from injured non-roster and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Buium, 21, made his professional debut with the Griffins on April 19 against the Iowa Wild. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on April 17 after playing three seasons at the University of Denver, helping the Pioneers capture two NCAA Division I national championships. As a junior, Buium earned NCHC Second All-Star Team honors after recording 36 points (7-29-36), a plus-33 rating and 14 penalty minutes in 43 games. He logged 21 points (4-17-21), a plus-eight rating and 18 penalty minutes in 38 games as a sophomore in 2022-23. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Buium was selected to the NCHC All-Rookie Team after tallying 18 points (3-15-18), a plus-20 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 39 games as a freshman in 2021-22, winning a national title along with Red Wings prospects Carter Mazur (70th overall/2021) and Antti Tuomisto (35th overall/2019). In total, Buium compiled 75 points (14-61-75), a plus-61 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 120 games with the Pioneers.

Prior to his collegiate career, Buium played in parts of two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League from 2019-21. Buium was selected to the USHL’s Second All-Rookie Team in 2020-21 after collecting 26 points (4-22-26), a plus-16 rating and 27 penalty minutes in 50 regular-season games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in four postseason contests. The San Diego, Calif., native also competed at Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep in 2020-21, registering 13 points (2-11-13) and two penalty minutes in 17 appearances. Buium posted 88 points (21-67-88) and 32 penalty minutes in 100 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s under-16 squad from 2018-20.

Shai Buium, Defense

