RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

News Feed

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale
NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings
Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37
RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 
RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1
Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 
PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins
RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago
PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks
Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back
RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals
Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon
RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington
Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

Detroit concludes exhibition slate with 5-2-1 record

DET Chiarot
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Eight preseason games down, 82 regular-season matchups to go.

The Detroit Red Wings finished their 2023-24 preseason slate with a comeback 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“It was good,” Christian Fischer said about Detroit's preseason finale. “It’s difficult to play those types of games. You’re going against a lot of guys who don’t know how they play. You just don’t know how they’re going to come out.”

The Red Wings outshot the Maple Leafs, 8-6, in a scoreless first period.

After Detroit went on its first power play of the game but was unable to convert, Toronto scored back-to-back goals within 3:34 of one another midway through the second, taking a 2-0 lead at 10:41.

“I didn’t hate our first half of the game,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously we were down, 2-0. Definitely a little bit on us in the fact that we played extremely slow, but probably a credit to them.”

Captain Dylan Larkin, who was assisted by David Perron and Fischer, finished a rebound at 17:26 to cut his club's deficit, 2-1.

Larkin’s goal gave Detroit a jolt of energy, and just 1:38 later, Ben Chiarot one-timed a long shot from the point that beat Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll and tied the game, 2-2. The assists went to Jeff Petry and Andrew Copp.

With seven seconds remaining in the middle frame, Joe Veleno buried a rebound in the right face-off circle to give the Red Wings their first lead of the night, 3-2. Fischer and Klim Kostin drew the assists.

“A really good camp for him,” Lalonde said about Veleno. “Hopefully it can leak into a really good start to the season.”

Daniel Sprong doubled the lead at 5:09 of third, finishing a cross-ice pass from Lucas Raymond in the left face-off circle just seconds after a power play expired to make it 4-2. Petry collected his second assist of the night on Sprong’s fourth goal in as many preseason games.

With an empty net and attacking 6-on-4, the Maple Leafs made it 4-3 at 17:48. Toronto went on another two-man advantage with 28 seconds remaining in the game, but Detroit held on to sweep the home-and-home preseason set.

Goalie Ville Husso made 21 saves for the Red Wings, who finished the preseason with a 5-2-1 record.

“I’m glad we got the outcome,” Lalonde said. “I liked the fact that we pushed back after being down 2-0. Some positives, for sure tonight.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will open their regular season Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

QUOTABLE

Fischer on Saturday's win

"The game came a lot of different ways too. A lot of power plays and penalty kills. Great to work on the 6-on-5 there and 6-on-4 at the end. I think it was a perfect last game for our team."

Fischer on the Red Wings' response in the second period

"If you look at our group there, every guy gave a 100 percent tonight. Snapped three quick (goals) right away like that, I don't care who you're playing. Preseason or not, that's a good response to have."

Lalonde on the first half

“If you think back to our first 30 minutes, we had a ton of set breakouts and slow set regroups in the neutral zone. When that happens, usually you’re pulling slow and a team is beating you into the structure. On us for playing slow, but definitely some credit to Toronto and their game plan.”

Lalonde on what he has learned about Kostin since the start of camp

“He needs to build an identity and simplify his game. He’s big. When he’s simple, he’s effective. But you saw him turn some pucks over today that put him and his teammates in bad situations. But that’s typical exhibition - getting through some things and some rust.”

Lalonde on Detroit’s leadership group fostering a welcoming environment

“A couple things before camp, I give Dylan and those guys credit. They did a few exercises away from the rink with an all-inclusion-type feel. I’m very happy they did that. I think there’s some growth there. Would they have done that two or three years ago? I don’t know. But they’re to the point now where they took it upon themselves. Again, I think that helps for a welcoming room and a productive camp.”