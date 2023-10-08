RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

With an empty net and attacking 6-on-4, the Maple Leafs made it 4-3 at 17:48. Toronto went on another two-man advantage with 28 seconds remaining in the game, but Detroit held on to sweep the home-and-home preseason set.
Goalie Ville Husso made 21 saves for the Red Wings, who finished the preseason with a 5-2-1 record.
“I’m glad we got the outcome,” Lalonde said. “I liked the fact that we pushed back after being down 2-0. Some positives, for sure tonight.”
NEXT UP: The Red Wings will open their regular season Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.
QUOTABLE
Fischer on Saturday's win
"The game came a lot of different ways too. A lot of power plays and penalty kills. Great to work on the 6-on-5 there and 6-on-4 at the end. I think it was a perfect last game for our team."
Fischer on the Red Wings' response in the second period
"If you look at our group there, every guy gave a 100 percent tonight. Snapped three quick (goals) right away like that, I don't care who you're playing. Preseason or not, that's a good response to have."
Lalonde on the first half
“If you think back to our first 30 minutes, we had a ton of set breakouts and slow set regroups in the neutral zone. When that happens, usually you’re pulling slow and a team is beating you into the structure. On us for playing slow, but definitely some credit to Toronto and their game plan.”
Lalonde on what he has learned about Kostin since the start of camp
“He needs to build an identity and simplify his game. He’s big. When he’s simple, he’s effective. But you saw him turn some pucks over today that put him and his teammates in bad situations. But that’s typical exhibition - getting through some things and some rust.”
Lalonde on Detroit’s leadership group fostering a welcoming environment
“A couple things before camp, I give Dylan and those guys credit. They did a few exercises away from the rink with an all-inclusion-type feel. I’m very happy they did that. I think there’s some growth there. Would they have done that two or three years ago? I don’t know. But they’re to the point now where they took it upon themselves. Again, I think that helps for a welcoming room and a productive camp.”