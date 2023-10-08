RECAP: Second-period surge lifts Red Wings over Maple Leafs, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason finale

DETROIT – Eight preseason games down, 82 regular-season matchups to go.

The Detroit Red Wings finished their 2023-24 preseason slate with a comeback 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“It was good,” Christian Fischer said about Detroit's preseason finale. “It’s difficult to play those types of games. You’re going against a lot of guys who don’t know how they play. You just don’t know how they’re going to come out.”

The Red Wings outshot the Maple Leafs, 8-6, in a scoreless first period.

After Detroit went on its first power play of the game but was unable to convert, Toronto scored back-to-back goals within 3:34 of one another midway through the second, taking a 2-0 lead at 10:41.

“I didn’t hate our first half of the game,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously we were down, 2-0. Definitely a little bit on us in the fact that we played extremely slow, but probably a credit to them.”

Captain Dylan Larkin, who was assisted by David Perron and Fischer, finished a rebound at 17:26 to cut his club's deficit, 2-1.