RECAP: Red Wings ‘weather the storm’ to blank Lightning, 2-0, for second win in a row

DETROIT -- A week after falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena, the Detroit Red Wings exacted revenge against their Atlantic Division rival by shutting them out, 2-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“It proves we can win games any way we need to right now,” said Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot, who stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season and 33rd of his NHL career. “We can put five or six on the board or we can make one hold up. That gives us a ton of confidence, especially against a team like that coming back from what they did to us in their building last week. It shows a lot of mental fortitude in our group right now, and you like to see that this time of the year in a game that we definitely needed.”

Blanking Tampa Bay (26-19-3; 55 points) was certainly big for Detroit (23-21-5; 51 points), which kept pace in the Eastern Conference standings on a day that the Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders all pocketed two points, and the Montreal Canadiens collected one.

“I thought we defended well,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “The penalty kill came up big and your goaltender has to be one of your better players most nights, and I thought [Talbot] was that tonight.”