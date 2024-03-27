RECAP: Red Wings salvage point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

WASHINGTON -- Under different circumstances, the Detroit Red Wings would chalk up games like Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night as a resilient road effort against a quality Eastern Conference opponent.
But under the current circumstances – an ultra-tight postseason race in the East as the regular season quickly winds down – leaving D.C. with just one point is a stinging feeling for the Red Wings.
“The one (point) is big,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “They got two. It was not what we wanted, but getting one was huge for us. No moral victories tonight, but we played good. It was a playoff-style game and we stuck in there. I wish we had a better start in the third (period), but they came out and scored two (goals) and we responded. It was back and forth all night.”
Goalie Alex Lyon made 26 saves for the Red Wings (36-29-7; 79 points), who are still seeking their first win on a season-long five-game road trip. Netminder Charlie Lindgren turned aside 30 shots for Washington (36-26-9; 81 points), which moved two points ahead of Detroit for the second wild-card spot.
"You can see why this team is where they’re at," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about the Capitals. "No one is playing better in the league right now than their goaltender and they feed off him."