RECAP: Red Wings salvage point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Strome scored his second goal of the night 1:55 into overtime, capping off a give-and-go with Carlson on the rush to seal the win for the Capitals.

Compher said the Red Wings must take lessons learned from Tuesday's loss and move forward.

“Flip the page and focus on Carolina," Compher said. "One game at a time. Even less than that, one period at a time and be ready for that first period in Carolina. We’ll do what we need to do to tonight and tomorrow to continue to build on what we’ve been doing, and try to get some results.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their postseason push when they battle the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday night.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Tuesday’s game

“We’re doing some quality things. Obviously we got the three goals instead tonight. Our team game is coming around. In reality, six fairly good periods on the road and only one point to show for it. We’re going to need to be even better with the competition we have coming up on the road here.”

Larkin on Detroit’s resiliency

“We would have loved to just bottle it up and had a boring third period, but that’s not the way it went. We had to respond, and we did. It was good to see. Alex was really good. It was a goalie battle tonight. He gave us more than enough to win.”

Larkin on pushing forward through late-season bumps

“We’re playing every other day on this trip. We got to get back at it. It’s no easy task going into Carolina, but we’re trying to catch someone now. We have to keep going. We have to keep clawing and fighting for points. The last three games I feel like we’ve had good efforts.”

Larkin on what his club can take from Tuesday’s game into Carolina

“Just don’t let the moment get too big. I think it’s still a hockey game. Yes, it’s intense and tighter checking but you get your chances. I’m guilty of it as well, squeezing the stick. You just got to bear down and put them in.”

Compher on if the Red Wings carried over their defensive game in Nashville

“I think so. Even before that, I think it’s been building after the tough stretch that we had. The way we’re playing defensively is a good sign. There’s still more. There’s still more we need to clean up. Just a little bit more execution. Even at this point in the season, we’re still building and getting back to where we need to be.”