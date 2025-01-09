RECAP: Red Wings get ‘two great points’ with 3-2 overtime victory over Senators

DETROIT -- By beating the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings earned two big points against an Atlantic Division rival and kept their status as one of the NHL’s hottest clubs by pushing their season-high winning streak to five straight games.

“Anytime you can get some wins, especially against divisional opponents, it’s huge for a team,” Joe Veleno said. “I think we’re obviously playing really well right now. No matter who our opponent is, we got to have the same mentality. That goes for the rest of the games going forward, but obviously great two points. Games against Ottawa are always going to be tough. We’ve kind of built that rivalry a little bit, but glad we could come out of this one with two points.”

Detroit (18-18-4; 40 points) moved back to the .500 mark with its win over Ottawa (19-17-3; 41 points), but head coach Todd McLellan said he wants his club to keep focusing on its process and playing the right way.

“I think that’s a really good thing, but .500 is just .500,” McLellan said. “That gets you nothing really in the League, but to crawl back the way we have is important. I did tell the players to quit worrying about wins and losses, streaks, playoffs. Just play the game. Make mistakes. Play well, we’ll fix it the next day. Later on, we’ll look at the standings. I’m aware we’re at .500, but I’m not overly concerned or too excited about it.”

It was a chippy start to Tuesday’s Atlantic Division clash, and at 7:07 of the first period, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was handed a roughing minor to send the Red Wings to their first power play of the night. Just 1:23 into that man advantage, captain Dylan Larkin capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond for the 1-0 lead.

Stretching his point streak to six straight games and goal streak to four, Larkin moved into a tie with DeBrincat for the team lead in goals (17). Additionally, DeBrincat’s primary assist was his 100th career NHL point with the Red Wings, marking the fewest games (122) for a player to notch his first 100 career points with the franchise since Brendan Shanahan (93 games on Nov. 9, 1997).

“It’s been incredible,” Patrick Kane said about Detroit’s play with an extra skater as of late. “Every time we go out there, we feel like we can score. The production has been really high, so obviously we want to continue that. We know it’s not realistic to score two every night. I think it’s been a huge reason for success, and we got to keep that rolling.”