RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

Detroit's 2024 Training Camp begins Thursday at Centre ICE Arena

By Jonathan Mills
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings swept their way through the 2024 NHL Prospect Games, concluding the two-day event at Centre ICE Arena with a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Alexandre Doucet gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 14:58 of the first period with his third goal of this year’s NHL Prospect Games. He located Hunter Johannes’ rebound up close and put it past Stars goalie Bryan Thomson, who made 17 saves.

Detroit goalie Carter Gylander turned aside all 12 shots he faced in 30:12 of action before being replaced by netminder Landon Miller, who earned the win after stopping 16 of 18 shots in relief.

Emil Hemming’s goal tied it 1-1 for Dallas at 13:26 of the second period. Luke Krys collected the assist.

The Red Wings retook the lead 2-1 at 16:45 of the middle frame with a goal from Johannes, who was assisted by Amadeus Lombardi and Doucet.

Emmitt Finnie scored a power-play goal to push it to 3-1 at 14:07 of the third period. He was assisted by Jakub Rychlovsky and Nate Danielson.

With one second remaining in the game, the Stars’ Anthony Romano scored for the 3-2 final.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will open their annual NHL Training Camp with the 2024 Training Camp Season Preview Party, presented by Porsche Detroit North, on Wednesday at Delamar Traverse City. For more information about this exciting event, click here.

Fans can follow along on DetroitRedWings.com for coverage of this year’s Training Camp, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson on Gylander’s performance this weekend

“I thought he had a great game and a half. He played aggressive today. He had a lot more action today than he did last night. For him to be able to put together four and a half really, really solid periods was good for him.”

Watson on Danielson’s play this weekend

“With Danielson, I think what we saw was just a smart hockey player. Everyone can see it. He has the ability to make plays, is a smooth skater, sees the ice extremely well and has a lot of great vision.”

Dan Watson | Media Availability | Prospect Tournament

Doucet on what he wanted to show this weekend

“I wanted to show that I improved compared to last year. There’s a lot of good prospects here, so I’m just trying to work hard and compare myself to them.”

Doucet on playing alongside Lombardi and Johannes

“It’s pretty easy to play with them. I think Lombardi is a pretty fast skater with a good IQ who can make good plays. Hunter is a big body, skates well. He has an amazing shot. We had a good two games.”

Gylander on what he hoped to accomplish this weekend

“This is my first tournament here, so it was nice to assess where I’m at and see how far I’ve developed over the summer and training in Detroit. My expectations heading in were just evaluating where I am out there and try to keep up with the pace.”

