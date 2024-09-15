RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Detroit Red Wings swept their way through the 2024 NHL Prospect Games, concluding the two-day event at Centre ICE Arena with a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Alexandre Doucet gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 14:58 of the first period with his third goal of this year’s NHL Prospect Games. He located Hunter Johannes’ rebound up close and put it past Stars goalie Bryan Thomson, who made 17 saves.

Detroit goalie Carter Gylander turned aside all 12 shots he faced in 30:12 of action before being replaced by netminder Landon Miller, who earned the win after stopping 16 of 18 shots in relief.