Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

“My infant son died in my arms shortly after birth, and there just was no guidance on how to navigate life without this baby that you were planning to have and nothing to address my grief,” Anderson said. “There wasn't really any social support.”

Anderson’s experience navigating her own loss is what inspires her every day to bridge the informational gap. She said she remembers not being able to find many online search results for miscarriages in Michigan. Eventually, she was connected to the Perinatal Infant Reproductive Loss committee at Michigan Medicine.

“I met with the co-chair, and she invited me to be on the committee. They're kind of a working group within the hospital that acknowledges perinatal loss and just figure out how they can support parents,” Anderson said. “At first it was intimidating, but then it's like I'm the expert in the room because of my experience.”