Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Monica Anderson’s Remembering Cherubs organization offers support, guidance and validation for community members amid tremendous loss.
Anderson is this year’s first Women’s History Month honoree in the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months.
Remembering Cherubs seeks to fill the gap of resources and available information about miscarriages and infant loss. The organization was founded in 2019 by Anderson following an unfortunate miscarriage that occurred 22 years after she lost her infant son.