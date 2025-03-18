PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Eastern Conference-leading Capitals on Tuesday

Detroit looks to take season series against Washington

_detail
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

WASHINGTON -- The Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals will finish their season series when the Eastern Conference clubs clash at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (32-29-6; 70 points) and Capitals (44-15-8; 96 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit is 1-1-0 against Washington this season, most recently falling, 5-2, at Capital One Arena on March 7.

“The first two periods [11 days ago] were good and then we gave it away in the third period,” Albert Johansson said. “I think we have to focus on our game, be aggressive, come out hard and skate. Do it for 60 minutes instead of 40.”

The Red Wings limited the Vegas Golden Knights to 18 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory on Sunday. Three different skaters (Johansson, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper) scored for Detroit, while goalie Petr Mrazek picked up his first shutout of the season and improved to 2-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .920 save percentage since rejoining the club on March 7.

If the Red Wings could draw up a blueprint for success, head coach Todd McLellan said he believes it would look a lot like Sunday’s result.

“It reassures us that when we do certain things, we have a chance to win,” McLellan said. “And in some of the other games, when we didn’t do them, it’s obvious that we lack any opportunity at success. So, there’s no shortcuts, magic potion or anything like that to a win. We must do certain things to have a chance of success, and that win [on Sunday] is just reassuring when it comes to that.”

Johansson was one of Detroit’s several bright spots against the Vegas, netting his second career NHL goal and logging 21:11 of ice time. The rookie defenseman said while he’s pleased and feels confident in his overall game, he wants to keep focusing on the task at hand -- just like the Red Wings are trying to do as the implications of each game get bigger and bigger.

Detroit entered Tuesday two points behind the New York Rangers (33-29-6; 72 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot with one game in hand.

“Every game is very important, but we have to stay where we’re at right now and take it game-by-game,” Johansson said. “Next up, Washington [on Tuesday], so that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

The Capitals have won six of their past seven games following a 5-1 road win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career NHL goal, and 34th of the season, in San Jose to get even closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894.

In addition to its 39-year-old captain, Washington has benefited from the offensive contributions of Dylan Strome (21 goals, 44 assists), Aliaksei Protas (29 goals, 30 assists) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (17 goals, 42 points) this season.

“I hope he’s not going to break it [on Tuesday],” McLellan joked about Ovechkin. “That would be ugly. I didn’t think [Gretzky’s goal record] would be broken. I just didn’t. It’s going to be broken. I really believe that now, but the next question is will Ovechkin’s record ever be broken?”

News Feed

Kimberly Hurst named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

‘Little Caesars Arena showed up’: PWHL returns to Detroit for Takeover Tour, sets new U.S. attendance record

RECAP: Mrazek’s ‘excellent’ performance helps Red Wings blank Golden Knights, 3-0 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Golden Knights for St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings show fight on the road, but lose to Hurricanes, 4-2

Red Wings trade defenseman Tory Dello to New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations

PREVIEW: Detroit set for road clash against Carolina on Friday

Red Wings sign defenseman Anton Johansson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Kane’s five-point night helps Red Wings snap skid, defeat Sabres, 7-3

PREVIEW: Mrazek between the pipes as Red Wings host Sabres on Wednesday

RECAP: Despite impressive effort, Red Wings come up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations

RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game