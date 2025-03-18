PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Eastern Conference-leading Capitals on Tuesday

WASHINGTON -- The Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals will finish their season series when the Eastern Conference clubs clash at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (32-29-6; 70 points) and Capitals (44-15-8; 96 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit is 1-1-0 against Washington this season, most recently falling, 5-2, at Capital One Arena on March 7.

“The first two periods [11 days ago] were good and then we gave it away in the third period,” Albert Johansson said. “I think we have to focus on our game, be aggressive, come out hard and skate. Do it for 60 minutes instead of 40.”

The Red Wings limited the Vegas Golden Knights to 18 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory on Sunday. Three different skaters (Johansson, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper) scored for Detroit, while goalie Petr Mrazek picked up his first shutout of the season and improved to 2-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .920 save percentage since rejoining the club on March 7.