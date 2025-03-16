RECAP: Mrazek’s ‘excellent’ performance helps Red Wings blank Golden Knights, 3-0 

Veteran netminder makes 18 saves for Detroit, which scores twice in third period

DET-VGK 03:16:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Getting an important boost of confidence ahead of a four-game road trip that will open in the nation’s capital in two days, the Detroit Red Wings saw goalie Petr Mrazek stop all 18 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“At the end of the night, looking up at the scoreboard was a real good thing for our team considering the opponent and the type of game they play,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “So, it was a pretty good night for a lot of our players and should give us a little bit of confidence. Starting in goal, Petr’s performance was excellent.”

The Red Wings (32-29-6; 70 points) moved within two points of the New York Rangers, who are set to host the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, for the Eastern Conference’s Second Wild-Card spot. Netminder Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (39-20-8; 86 points), who were coming off a 4-3 shootout road loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

“When you’re battling for a playoff spot, that’s the best time of the year,” said Mrazek, who recorded his first shutout of the season and 26th of his NHL career. “We know where we are right now, but I’m not the only one excited. It’s around the room. Every day, we come to work knowing what we signed up for and what we have left. That’s exciting for us, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The clubs went into the first intermission scoreless, but shots on goal favored Detroit, 8-5.

Albert Johansson broke the 0-0 stalemate at 7:58 of the second period, taking Vladimir Tarasenko’s pass and making a slick deke to his backhand, which fooled Samsonov, before tucking the puck into the open net to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

J.T. Compher tallied a secondary assist on the 24-year-old defenseman’s second goal of the season.

“Obviously, his goal was a very nice goal,” McLellan said about Johansson. “A poised goal, so those are all good things. His overall play, I don’t think there’s anybody in the hockey world that would walk into the arena and go, ‘That guy’s a rookie.’”

Mrazek denied Ivan Barbashev on a partial breakaway early in the third period, arguably proving to be one of the 33-year-old netminder’s biggest saves of the afternoon. That’s because less than four minutes later, Lucas Raymond cut through Mark Stone and Zach Whitecloud and fired in a wrist shot from the slot to double the Red Wings’ advantage to 2-0 at 4:51 of the third period.

The lone assist on Raymond’s 23rd goal of the season, and his first since Feb. 22, went to Elmer Soderblom.

“You could feel a sense of relief for Lucas after he scored,” McLellan said. “When players who score often go on a dry spell, they put a lot of weight on their shoulders and begin to focus on that instead of some other things they need to be doing. I’m not sure if [Raymond] got to that point or not, but perhaps this will help him clear things up.”

Not long after captain Dylan Larkin made a goal-saving play by clearing a puck away from the crease, the aftermath of a shot from Mark Stone that squeaked through Mrazek, Marco Kasper tipped in Erik Gustafsson’s shot for the 3-0 final at 11:14 of the third period.

“I’m just trying to do my best whatever spot I’m put in,” said Kasper, who has scored 13 goals this season. “Every time I step on the ice, I’m trying to be the most competitive player on the ice – win all my battles, skate hard and just do the right things.”

Patrick Kane, who also assisted on Kasper’s third-period goal, played his 1,287th career NHL game. As a result, the 36-year-old forward moved past Phil Kessel for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time games played list among U.S.-born players.

“The other thing we did was that we took advantage of a team that got the crappy end of a schedule,” McLellan said. “We know how that feels on the road, but good teams find a way to do that, and we did it tonight.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Mrazek on the importance of getting back into a rhythm of playing

“Playing three games in a row definitely helps after not having played for a while before. Once you’re playing, you get your confidence and swagger back. Every game that I’ve played, I’ve felt better and better.”

Kasper on holding Vegas to 18 shots

“They’re a really good team. We tried to just have a tight-checking game, don’t give them any space. They’re a good skating team. Just get the pucks deep, keep it away from their guys and their really good sticks.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Golden Knights for St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings show fight on the road, but lose to Hurricanes, 4-2

Red Wings trade defenseman Tory Dello to New Jersey Devils in exchange for future considerations

PREVIEW: Detroit set for road clash against Carolina on Friday

Red Wings sign defenseman Anton Johansson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Kane’s five-point night helps Red Wings snap skid, defeat Sabres, 7-3

PREVIEW: Mrazek between the pipes as Red Wings host Sabres on Wednesday

RECAP: Despite impressive effort, Red Wings come up short in Ottawa, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations

RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Anika Goss named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson building confidence, stepping up for Red Wings

Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 