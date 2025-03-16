RECAP: Mrazek’s ‘excellent’ performance helps Red Wings blank Golden Knights, 3-0 

DETROIT -- Getting an important boost of confidence ahead of a four-game road trip that will open in the nation’s capital in two days, the Detroit Red Wings saw goalie Petr Mrazek stop all 18 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“At the end of the night, looking up at the scoreboard was a real good thing for our team considering the opponent and the type of game they play,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “So, it was a pretty good night for a lot of our players and should give us a little bit of confidence. Starting in goal, Petr’s performance was excellent.”

The Red Wings (32-29-6; 70 points) moved within two points of the New York Rangers, who are set to host the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, for the Eastern Conference’s Second Wild-Card spot. Netminder Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (39-20-8; 86 points), who were coming off a 4-3 shootout road loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

“When you’re battling for a playoff spot, that’s the best time of the year,” said Mrazek, who recorded his first shutout of the season and 26th of his NHL career. “We know where we are right now, but I’m not the only one excited. It’s around the room. Every day, we come to work knowing what we signed up for and what we have left. That’s exciting for us, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The clubs went into the first intermission scoreless, but shots on goal favored Detroit, 8-5.

Albert Johansson broke the 0-0 stalemate at 7:58 of the second period, taking Vladimir Tarasenko’s pass and making a slick deke to his backhand, which fooled Samsonov, before tucking the puck into the open net to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

J.T. Compher tallied a secondary assist on the 24-year-old defenseman’s second goal of the season.

“Obviously, his goal was a very nice goal,” McLellan said about Johansson. “A poised goal, so those are all good things. His overall play, I don’t think there’s anybody in the hockey world that would walk into the arena and go, ‘That guy’s a rookie.’”