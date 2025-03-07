Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

First 8,000 fans receive PWHL Rally Towel

Fans can watch Michigan natives Elle Hartje, Abby Roque, Taylor Girard and Mellissa Channell-Watkins, along with 2023 first overall draft pick Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne Schofield in action

Practices open to public on Saturday

DETROIT – After a successful inaugural season Takeover Tour, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is returning to Detroit for another game between the New York Sirens and the Minnesota Frost at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 16.

Little Caesars Arena set the U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record at the time with 13,736 fans at last year’s PWHL game in Detroit.

Fans can enjoy a hockey doubleheader on Sunday by attending the Detroit Red Wings game at 1 p.m. and the PWHL game at 7:30 p.m. PWHL tickets can be purchased here, starting at just $26. Arena doors for the PWHL game will open at 6:15 p.m.

Game parking throughout The District Detroit will be available, and purchasing ahead of time on ParkWhiz is recommended. Rates will switch at 2 p.m. and Temple West and Trinity Health Garages may be the best options for PWHL fans.

Fans can access their parking structures and entry gates at Little Caesars Arena easily, using what3words and can find all information necessary before attending the game here.

PUBLIC PRACTICES ON SATURDAY

The PWHL team practices on Saturday will be open to the public, free of charge. 300 fans can watch New York and Minnesota practicing on the BELFOR ice at Little Caesars Arena. The first 50 fans will be selected for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing opportunity with New York players following their practice, and the next 50 will get to do the same with Minnesota. The BELFOR Entrance at Little Caesars Arena will open to the public for practices at 11 a.m.