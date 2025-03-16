PREVIEW: Red Wings host Golden Knights for St. Patrick's Day Celebration on Sunday afternoon

DETROIT -- Before hitting the road for a four-game trek, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

As part of a St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Little Caesars Arena, fans are encouraged to wear their red, white and green for the first matchup of the season between Detroit (31-29-6; 68 points) and Vegas (39-19-8; 86 points). Puck drop is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT with simulcast on truTV and streaming on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Back in action following Saturday’s scheduled day off, the Red Wings return to home ice looking to bounce back from a 4-2 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Detroit jumped out to a late first-period lead on Alex DeBrincat’s team-leading 31st goal of the season but allowed three unanswered second-period goals and, although the club came close, ultimately fell short of completing a comeback.

“It’s hard to sit here and say you feel really, really good about [the overall team game] when you’re not getting results this time of the year and given the position we are in,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “You’d like to play that way and get results. We’re looking for two points every night.”