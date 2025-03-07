Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Detroit places Carter Mazur on injured reserve

DET-shine
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Dominik Shine from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed forward Carter Mazur on injured reserve.

Shine, 31, has skated in four games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, logging one assist, two shots, eight hits and two blocks in 8:44 average time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Feb. 1 against the Calgary Flames. Shine has also played in 53 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 11 goals (5th), 26 assists (1st), 37 points (T1st), 50 penalty minutes (2nd), four power play goals (3rd), 11 power play points (2nd), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (3rd) and 127 shots (1st). He spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, recording 33 points (10-23-33), a plus-eight rating and 73 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games. He also tallied five points (2-3-5) and eight penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Originally signed by Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017, Shine has compiled 175 points (72-103-175) and 527 penalty minutes in 475 AHL games with the Griffins since 2016-17.

Prior to turning professional, Shine collected 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 penalty minutes in 131 games at Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. Shine was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a senior after leading the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests. He also earned All-WCHA Second Team honors as a junior after leading the Wildcats with 15 goals in 34 games. Before his collegiate career, Shine racked up 134 points (64-70-134) and 503 penalty minutes in 188 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League from 2009-13, serving as team captain in his final two seasons. A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit.

Shine Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Shine Stats

News Feed

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations

RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Anika Goss named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson building confidence, stepping up for Red Wings

Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

RECAP: Red Wings can't dig out of early hole, see streaks end with 6-3 loss to Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings try for their eighth straight win when Lightning visit for Saturday matinee 

Linda Smith Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids 

RECAP: 'Everybody chipped in' as Red Wings take shootout in Seattle, 5-4, for seventh straight win

PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings continue to show the 'resilience in this room' with 3-2 overtime victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Canucks, go for sixth straight win on Sunday

RECAP: After grabbing first-period lead, Red Wings 'locked it down' for 3-1 victory over Flames

PREVIEW: Red Wings start weekend back-to-back set in Calgary on Saturday 

As Red Wings wrap up January slate, McLellan sees progress and wants club to keep working towards consistency 

RECAP: Lyon makes season-high 45 saves in Red Wings’ 3-2 shootout win over Oilers 

PREVIEW: Red Wings open Western Canada leg of four-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday

Shine’s NHL debut with Red Wings a story of hard work, perseverance paying off