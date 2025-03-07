Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Dominik Shine from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed forward Carter Mazur on injured reserve.

Shine, 31, has skated in four games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, logging one assist, two shots, eight hits and two blocks in 8:44 average time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Feb. 1 against the Calgary Flames. Shine has also played in 53 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 11 goals (5th), 26 assists (1st), 37 points (T1st), 50 penalty minutes (2nd), four power play goals (3rd), 11 power play points (2nd), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (3rd) and 127 shots (1st). He spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, recording 33 points (10-23-33), a plus-eight rating and 73 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games. He also tallied five points (2-3-5) and eight penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Originally signed by Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017, Shine has compiled 175 points (72-103-175) and 527 penalty minutes in 475 AHL games with the Griffins since 2016-17.

Prior to turning professional, Shine collected 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 penalty minutes in 131 games at Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. Shine was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a senior after leading the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests. He also earned All-WCHA Second Team honors as a junior after leading the Wildcats with 15 goals in 34 games. Before his collegiate career, Shine racked up 134 points (64-70-134) and 503 penalty minutes in 188 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League from 2009-13, serving as team captain in his final two seasons. A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit.