Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forward Craig Smith and goaltender Petr Mrázek from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Joe Veleno.

Smith, 35, has skated in 40 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season, recording 16 points (9-7-16) and 28 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Dallas Stars, logging 20 points (11-9-20), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in 75 regular-season games, in addition to two assists in 14 postseason contests. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Smith has racked up 450 points (220-230-450), a plus-90 rating and 389 penalty minutes in 968 games with the Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Stars and Blackhawks since 2011-12. He has also totaled 23 points (9-14-23) and 20 penalty minutes in 83 playoff matchups, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Smith also tallied five points (1-4-5) in four games with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals, along with eight points (4-4-8) in eight games with KalPa Kuopio in Finland’s top professional league during the 2012-13 season.

A native of Madison, Wis., Smith played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2009-11 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his sophomore campaign. In all, Smith compiled 76 points (27-49-76) and 159 penalty minutes in 82 games with the Badgers, earning a place on the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2009-10. Before his collegiate career, Smith registered 117 points (49-68-117) and 226 penalty minutes in 157 games with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League from 2006-09, earning USHL First All-Star Team honors in his final season. Smith also collected 101 points (51-50-101) in 40 games at Madison La Follette High School from 2004-06. On the international stage, Smith represented Team USA at four-consecutive IIHF World Championships from 2011-14, capturing a bronze medal in 2013 after leading the tournament with 10 assists. He also captured a gold medal at the 2008 World Junior A Challenge and a bronze medal at the 2007 edition.

Originally selected by Detroit in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Mrázek rejoins the Red Wings after spending parts of six seasons with the organization from 2012-18. Mrázek, 33, has appeared in 33 games with the Blackhawks in 2024-25, posting a 10-19-2 record with a 3.46 goals-against average and an 0.890 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound goaltender logged an 18-31-4 record with a 3.03 goals-against average, a 0.908 save percentage and one shutout in 56 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season. In total, Mrázek has compiled a 178-174-40 record with a 2.85 goals-against average, a 0.906 save percentage and 25 shutouts in 423 games with the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blackhawks since 2012-13. He has also showed a 55-28-4 record with a 2.23 goals-against average, a 0.920 save percentage and seven shutouts in 89 AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies, backstopping the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship in 2013. While with the Griffins, Mrázek competed at the 2013 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2013-14.

Prior to turning professional, Mrázek played three seasons with the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League from 2009-12, posting a 75-37-10 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a 0.916 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 132 appearances. Mrázek paced all OHL goaltenders with a 0.920 save percentage in 2010-11 and earned the Dinty Moore Trophy as the rookie with the best goals-against average in 2009-10. The Ostrava, Czechia, native developed with HC Vitkovice’s youth system before arriving in North America, appearing in 13 games with the under-20 team and 85 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Mrázek has represented Czechia at three IIHF World Championships (2012, 2017, 2024), winning a gold medal in 2024 and a bronze medal in 2012. He also appeared in two games with Team Czech Republic at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Additionally, Mrázek played for his country at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named the tournament’s best goaltender after finishing with a 3-3 record with a 2.49 goals-against average, a 0.928 save percentage and one shutout in six matchups.