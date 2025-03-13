Red Wings sign defenseman Anton Johansson to three-year, entry-level contract

Blueliner was selected by Detroit in fourth round of 2022 NHL entry draft

DET-Johansson
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Anton Johansson to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season. Johansson will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Johansson, 20, has spent the 2024-25 campaign with Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League, recording 10 points (5-5-10) and 50 penalty minutes in 46 games. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound defenseman played the 2023-24 season with Leksands IF in Sweden’s top professional league, tallying eight points (3-5-8), a plus-three rating and 16 penalty minutes in 46 regular-season games, in addition to four points (2-2-4) in seven postseason contests. Johansson also skated in one game with Leksands IF’s under-20 team during the 2023-24 season. Selected by Detroit in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson has registered 19 points (9-10-19) and 68 penalty minutes in 117 SHL games with Leksands IF since 2021-22.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Johansson is a cousin of San Jose Sharks forward Alexander Wennberg, who has compiled 365 points (99-266-365) and 165 penalty minutes in 773 NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers and Sharks since 2014-15. Johansson is also the son of longtime European pro Thomas Johansson, who won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2002 IIHF World Championship alongside former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg. Johansson has developed with Leksands IF since 2020-21, notching 23 points (12-11-23) and 106 penalty minutes in 55 games with the under-20 squad, along with 28 points (10-18-28) and 66 penalty minutes in 40 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Johansson won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship alongside Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka, logging a plus-one rating and 14 penalty minutes in seven games.

