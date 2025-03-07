PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

WASHINGTON – After opening their back-to-back set with a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings will look to quickly regroup and bounce back against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday night.
Puck drop between Detroit (30-26-6; 66 points) and Washington (40-14-8; 88 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings won the first game of the season series, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 29.
Thursday’s loss, Detroit’s fourth in a row, saw captain Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren each light the lamp for the Red Wings, who outshot Utah, 40-19, on the night.
“We just can’t find a win,” said Larkin, who brought his goal total up to 25 on the season. “We’ve lost not playing well and we’ve lost playing well. We’re losing in different ways. You look at the big picture, kind of zoom out a little bit, it’s four games. We got a chance [on Friday night] to right the ship, get that win and hopefully build confidence from there.”