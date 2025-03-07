PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

Head coach Todd McLellan provided a straightforward assessment of Detroit’s play against Utah.

“After the first period, really happy with the way we played,” McLellan said. “The second period, we go and get the lead. The penalty kill, we got dragged up a little bit high and they end up with a 2-on-1 down low. Mistakes can happen. Then the third [period], it’s a wide-open game that anybody can win, and they found a way to capitalize.

“So, are we far off? We’re not winning right now, so we’re not where we need to be. We’re on the wrong side of the ledger. How much ground do we have to make up? We’re going to find out.”

Off the ice, however, the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on Friday, looms. The Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race remains exceedingly tight, as six clubs entered Friday within four points of each other. After Thursday’s slate of games, the Red Wings were one point behind the Ottawa Senators for the second Wild-Card spot.

Larkin feels Detroit has “made a case to continue to push this thing and keep playing for the playoffs.”

“We can’t be looking outside,” Larkin said. “We’re not going to get into the playoffs with 66 points, so you have to show up to the rink and play the game. You have to win hockey games to get into the playoffs. You can’t scoreboard watch. You can’t hope it happens. You have to go out there and do it.”