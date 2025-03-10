PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

Mrazek will back up Talbot as Detroit aims to halt five-game skid

DET-OTT 03:10:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

OTTAWA -- The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators have formed an exciting rivalry in recent seasons. And with both clubs battling for a position in the race for an Eastern Conference Wild-Card spot, two pivotal points will be up for grabs at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday night.

“We’re kind of in the same spot where we’re at in the standings,” Lucas Raymond said. “I think both teams know what’s at stake. It’s a big game for us for sure, and for them as well. It’s going to be a lot of fun. These are the types of games that you want to play and are fun to play.”

Heading into Monday’s contest, the Red Wings (30-27-6; 66 points) trailed the Senators (32-25-5; 69 points) by three points for the East’s second Wild-Card spot. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and FOX 2 in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

“We need the win for a lot of reasons,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “One, to stabilize the group and make sure the confidence and belief level stay where it is. Two, obviously the standings are really, really important. Then, setting up the week ahead. We got some tough games coming, but we got to deal with the moment right now, work hard, play a smart, aggressive game and rely on each other.”

Elmer Soderblom, Lucas Raymond, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | March 10, 2025

The Red Wings believe getting back to that type of game will help them end their losing streak, which reached five straight contests after Friday’s 5-2 road loss to the Washington Capitals. Detroit jumped on Washington early, taking a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the first period, but couldn’t recover after allowing four third-period goals.

“We know what we’re capable of in this room,” Raymond said. “We did it for two periods against Washington and obviously that third is far from the team we want to be.”

Following Monday’s optional morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre, McLellan announced that goaltender Cam Talbot will get the nod against the Senators.

“Mrazek will back up,” McLellan said. “Then going forward, we’ll have a plan to lay out the rest of the games. We’d like Petr to get a little more time in the net. He’s been sharing it in Chicago. After practice yesterday, there was discussion made that we’ll go with [Talbot] today and move forward from there.”

Ranked fourth in the Atlantic Division, Ottawa rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Tim Stuzle is currently riding a 14-game point streak and paces the Senators in assists (45) and points (65) this season. Captain Brady Tkachuk, who is on a five-game goal streak, has 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists), which is tied with Drake Batherson (16 goals, 33 assists) for the second-most on the team.

Dylan Cozens, who was acquired via trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, recorded a helper in his Senators debut on Saturday.

In net for Ottawa, goaltender Linus Ullmark has posted a 15-11-3 record, 2.73 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts this season.

“They’re checking well,” McLellan said about the Senators. “They’ve got, in my opinion, a little more of a commitment to the defending part, which means they’re a little more mature. The goaltending changes have made a significant difference in their team. Their power play has always been dangerous, so they’re a real good hockey club right now. Good hockey clubs are finding ways to win. That’s what we want to be, and can be, but we’re on the short end of it right now.”

News Feed

Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations

RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Anika Goss named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson building confidence, stepping up for Red Wings

Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

RECAP: Red Wings can't dig out of early hole, see streaks end with 6-3 loss to Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings try for their eighth straight win when Lightning visit for Saturday matinee 

Linda Smith Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids 

RECAP: 'Everybody chipped in' as Red Wings take shootout in Seattle, 5-4, for seventh straight win

PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings continue to show the 'resilience in this room' with 3-2 overtime victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Canucks, go for sixth straight win on Sunday

RECAP: After grabbing first-period lead, Red Wings 'locked it down' for 3-1 victory over Flames