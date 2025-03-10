PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

The Red Wings believe getting back to that type of game will help them end their losing streak, which reached five straight contests after Friday’s 5-2 road loss to the Washington Capitals. Detroit jumped on Washington early, taking a 2-0 lead seven minutes into the first period, but couldn’t recover after allowing four third-period goals.

“We know what we’re capable of in this room,” Raymond said. “We did it for two periods against Washington and obviously that third is far from the team we want to be.”

Following Monday’s optional morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre, McLellan announced that goaltender Cam Talbot will get the nod against the Senators.

“Mrazek will back up,” McLellan said. “Then going forward, we’ll have a plan to lay out the rest of the games. We’d like Petr to get a little more time in the net. He’s been sharing it in Chicago. After practice yesterday, there was discussion made that we’ll go with [Talbot] today and move forward from there.”

Ranked fourth in the Atlantic Division, Ottawa rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Tim Stuzle is currently riding a 14-game point streak and paces the Senators in assists (45) and points (65) this season. Captain Brady Tkachuk, who is on a five-game goal streak, has 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists), which is tied with Drake Batherson (16 goals, 33 assists) for the second-most on the team.

Dylan Cozens, who was acquired via trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, recorded a helper in his Senators debut on Saturday.

In net for Ottawa, goaltender Linus Ullmark has posted a 15-11-3 record, 2.73 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts this season.

“They’re checking well,” McLellan said about the Senators. “They’ve got, in my opinion, a little more of a commitment to the defending part, which means they’re a little more mature. The goaltending changes have made a significant difference in their team. Their power play has always been dangerous, so they’re a real good hockey club right now. Good hockey clubs are finding ways to win. That’s what we want to be, and can be, but we’re on the short end of it right now.”