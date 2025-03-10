PREVIEW: Red Wings in Ottawa for big Atlantic Division battle on Monday

OTTAWA -- The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators have formed an exciting rivalry in recent seasons. And with both clubs battling for a position in the race for an Eastern Conference Wild-Card spot, two pivotal points will be up for grabs at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday night.
“We’re kind of in the same spot where we’re at in the standings,” Lucas Raymond said. “I think both teams know what’s at stake. It’s a big game for us for sure, and for them as well. It’s going to be a lot of fun. These are the types of games that you want to play and are fun to play.”
Heading into Monday’s contest, the Red Wings (30-27-6; 66 points) trailed the Senators (32-25-5; 69 points) by three points for the East’s second Wild-Card spot. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with television broadcast coverage simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and FOX 2 in Detroit. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.
“We need the win for a lot of reasons,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “One, to stabilize the group and make sure the confidence and belief level stay where it is. Two, obviously the standings are really, really important. Then, setting up the week ahead. We got some tough games coming, but we got to deal with the moment right now, work hard, play a smart, aggressive game and rely on each other.”