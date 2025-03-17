‘Little Caesars Arena showed up’: PWHL returns to Detroit for Takeover Tour, sets new U.S. attendance record

DETROIT -- Serving as the eighth stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour, Little Caesars Arena opened its doors to 14,228 fans – a new attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game in the United States -- to watch the New York Sirens defeat the Minnesota Frost, 4-1, on Sunday night.

“We’re proud to spend a big night in Detroit with the Red Wings, who have been so good to us and treat us with class from the beginning to the end,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “And so, to do it here, I think is really special, the big numbers.”

The PWHL also celebrated another impressive milestone on Sunday, surpassing one million fans in attendance since its inaugural 2024 campaign. In recognizing the feat, players from both the Sirens and Frost went onto the ice as part of a special timeout during the first period and threw commemorative pucks to fans in the stands.