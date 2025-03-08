Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings made two moves prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, acquiring forward Craig Smith and goalie Petr Mrazek from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno. Additionally, Detroit received a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for cap space that helped complete a three-team trade with the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning.

And in discussing the Red Wings’ approach to this year’s Trade Deadline after it had passed, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman was clear that they weren’t interested in mortgaging a bright organizational future.

“I wouldn't say we did everything we wanted to do, but we had areas that we wanted to address,” Yzerman said in a Zoom call with the media on Friday afternoon. “As you all know, we’ve had a tough stretch here recently, but we’re still in the thick of things for those Wild-Card spots, so we still want to give ourselves the best chance we can to compete for a playoff spot here…. We didn’t sacrifice or give up future assets, which we weren’t prepared to do for a rental player. And honestly, there weren’t a lot of options for moves that worked for us or fit with the age group of our players or on players with terms on their contracts.”

In Smith, the Red Wings are getting a forward who has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 40 games with the Blackhawks this season. The pending unrestricted free agent has recorded 450 points (220 goals, 230 assists) with the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Blackhawks since 2011-12.

“Acquiring Craig is a different player than Joe,” Yzerman said. “A right shot that is more of a shooter. I hope that he can offset the loss of, again a different type of player, Christian Fischer and Carter [Mazur]. I think that he’ll be a guy that can generate a little bit of offense, create some chances and hopefully they go in not only for him but the guys he’s playing with.”

There’s also the return of Mrazek, who was originally selected by Detroit in the fifth round (No. 141 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and spent parts of six seasons (2012-18) with the organization. Under contract through the 2025-26 campaign, the 33-year-old netminder has appeared in 33 games with Chicago this season, posting a 10-19-2 record with a 3.46 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

“It's a strange time in the NHL for goaltenders,” Yzerman pointed out. “The people that played with and were here in the organization when Petr was here early in his career really support him, the person, and his competitiveness. It's up and down around the League. We look at goals-against averages and save percentage of the goaltenders, and it's a bit all over the place. One thing that was also attractive to us is he’s signed for another season. And the goalie market right now, looking into the summer, what goalies are signing for, the term and the dollar amounts, for what our options were today and what our options might be in the offseason, we thought it was good insurance for us… We think his competitiveness and experience will give us some quality starts.”