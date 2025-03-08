Yzerman talks 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ playoff push and more

Red Wings acquire veteran forward, familiar face and draft capital as final quarter of season gets underway

0F3A0645
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings made two moves prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, acquiring forward Craig Smith and goalie Petr Mrazek from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno. Additionally, Detroit received a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for cap space that helped complete a three-team trade with the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning.

And in discussing the Red Wings’ approach to this year’s Trade Deadline after it had passed, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman was clear that they weren’t interested in mortgaging a bright organizational future.

“I wouldn't say we did everything we wanted to do, but we had areas that we wanted to address,” Yzerman said in a Zoom call with the media on Friday afternoon. “As you all know, we’ve had a tough stretch here recently, but we’re still in the thick of things for those Wild-Card spots, so we still want to give ourselves the best chance we can to compete for a playoff spot here…. We didn’t sacrifice or give up future assets, which we weren’t prepared to do for a rental player. And honestly, there weren’t a lot of options for moves that worked for us or fit with the age group of our players or on players with terms on their contracts.”

In Smith, the Red Wings are getting a forward who has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 40 games with the Blackhawks this season. The pending unrestricted free agent has recorded 450 points (220 goals, 230 assists) with the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars and Blackhawks since 2011-12.

“Acquiring Craig is a different player than Joe,” Yzerman said. “A right shot that is more of a shooter. I hope that he can offset the loss of, again a different type of player, Christian Fischer and Carter [Mazur]. I think that he’ll be a guy that can generate a little bit of offense, create some chances and hopefully they go in not only for him but the guys he’s playing with.”

There’s also the return of Mrazek, who was originally selected by Detroit in the fifth round (No. 141 overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and spent parts of six seasons (2012-18) with the organization. Under contract through the 2025-26 campaign, the 33-year-old netminder has appeared in 33 games with Chicago this season, posting a 10-19-2 record with a 3.46 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

“It's a strange time in the NHL for goaltenders,” Yzerman pointed out. “The people that played with and were here in the organization when Petr was here early in his career really support him, the person, and his competitiveness. It's up and down around the League. We look at goals-against averages and save percentage of the goaltenders, and it's a bit all over the place. One thing that was also attractive to us is he’s signed for another season. And the goalie market right now, looking into the summer, what goalies are signing for, the term and the dollar amounts, for what our options were today and what our options might be in the offseason, we thought it was good insurance for us… We think his competitiveness and experience will give us some quality starts.”

When asked if losing Andrew Copp, who underwent successful surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon on Feb. 25, to a season-ending injury altered the Red Wings’ Trade Deadline plans, Yzerman said they explored different ways to try to fill that lineup void.

“We did look at the opportunity of, if we could have done anything at that position, trying to bring in more of an offensive-minded guy,” Yzerman said. “And if we couldn’t do that, we try to bring in a winger to make up for the loss of Andrew. We weren’t able to do that, honestly. With those players available, the high-profile or higher-end guys, you saw what they went for. We’re not in a position to do that today. And even as far as the centerman position goes, even on a lesser-known guy, unless we were prepared to get into first- and second-round picks and good prospects, there weren’t a lot available for us, so we really couldn’t address the position.”

Yzerman added that he’s “certainly pleased, for the most part,” with how the players have responded since head coach Todd McLellan took over behind the bench on Dec. 26.

Including Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings had a 17-9-2 record under McLellan.

“I believe Todd is very good coach and he’ll do a good job moving forward with us,” Yzerman said. “Got us into the playoff race, but now here, we’ve got to see if we can win hockey games, obviously, and win a lot of them. But I wasn’t sure what to expect coming out of the coaching change, honestly. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but felt it was the right thing to do at the time, and I still do. And again, it wasn’t just to get through the season. It’s hopefully, and I expect it to be, a long-term thing.”

And entering Friday, Detroit (30-26-6; 66 points) was just one point out of the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot with 20 regular-season games to go.

“It's going to be an incredibly exciting playoff run where we're looking at it,” Yzerman said. “I think it's going to be an exciting battle, and I’m hoping that we can remain in it for those Wild-Card spots too. The NHL is having a great year, and a lot of excitement in these moves here, particularly in the East, are going to make it very interesting.”

Regardless how the Red Wings finish this season, building the club back into a sustainable winner remains Yzerman’s ultimate goal.

“I’m going to continue doing what I think is right and here at the deadline, over the course of the summer, at the draft, and always do that,” Yzerman said. “I want to make the playoffs. I want to win a Stanley Cup as much as anybody in this city, and I take full responsibility for where we’re at today. I’m going to make the best decisions that I can for us, short-term and long-term, and not feel like I’m doing that I’m doing anything that is right for me. It’s going to be right for the team.”

News Feed

RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

Little Caesars Arena hosts PWHL Takeover Tour game on Sunday, March 16

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

Red Wings acquire Craig Smith and Petr Mrázek from Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno

Monica Anderson named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

PREVIEW: Looking to right the ship, Red Wings visit Capitals on Friday to finish back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

PREVIEW: Mazur set to make NHL debut with Red Wings against Utah on Thursday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year, two-way contract extension

Red Wings complete three-team trade with Seattle and Tampa Bay

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes 

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Hurricanes meet for first time this season on Tuesday  

Red Wings up for challenges of week ahead with 2025 NHL Stadium Series behind them

RECAP: Red Wings fight back, but fall to Blue Jackets, 5-3, in 2025 NHL Stadium Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on Blue Jackets in 2025 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday

Red Wings have ‘a lot of fun’ practicing outdoors, enjoy family skate at Ohio Stadium on Friday night

2025 NHL Stadium Series a ‘lot of prep well in advance’ for Red Wings equipment staff

RECAP: Compher tallies two points in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

Dries ready to take advantage of any opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Detroit shows resiliency in Minnesota, rallies for ‘huge’ 3-2 victory behind Edvinsson’s two-goal night 

Andrew Copp undergoes successful surgery

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for quick trip to Minnesota on Tuesday

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to Anaheim Ducks in exchange for future considerations

RECAP: Red Wings lose lead late, recover for 5-4 overtime win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish off weekend back-to-back set on Sunday versus Ducks

RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Anika Goss named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson building confidence, stepping up for Red Wings

Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

RECAP: Red Wings can't dig out of early hole, see streaks end with 6-3 loss to Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings try for their eighth straight win when Lightning visit for Saturday matinee 

Linda Smith Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids 

RECAP: 'Everybody chipped in' as Red Wings take shootout in Seattle, 5-4, for seventh straight win

PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings continue to show the 'resilience in this room' with 3-2 overtime victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Canucks, go for sixth straight win on Sunday

RECAP: After grabbing first-period lead, Red Wings 'locked it down' for 3-1 victory over Flames

PREVIEW: Red Wings start weekend back-to-back set in Calgary on Saturday 

As Red Wings wrap up January slate, McLellan sees progress and wants club to keep working towards consistency 