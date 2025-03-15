RECAP: Red Wings show fight on the road, but lose to Hurricanes, 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Detroit Red Wings refused to go down without a fight against one of the Eastern Conference’s top clubs on Friday night, but saw a third-period comeback bid fall short in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

“We knew they were going to start well in this building,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “They always do, and they fired a lot of shots, but after the first ten minutes of the first period I thought our game improved. It was a little too much of a roller coaster tonight. A lot of what they got in the second was kind of gave them. In the third, we were rolling them and the better team.”

In what was also a clash of experienced goaltenders, Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for Detroit (31-29-6; 68 points) while Frederik Andersen turned aside 24 shots for Carolina (40-22-4; 84 points).

“We had a little chat between the second and third period, and found a way to push a little more,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “But obviously, not enough. If you don’t play your full 60 against these top teams, you’re likely going to come out on the losing end. That's exactly what happened."

The Hurricanes showcased their aggressive forecheck right from puck drop, but Mrazek stood tall and denied all 10 shots he faced in the first period, during which the Red Wings also struck first.

With 1:53 left in the opening frame, Alex DeBrincat, who’s been on a tear as of late, scored his eighth game-opening and 31st overall goal of the season. Ben Chiarot forced a turnover just below Carolina’s blue line by winning a puck battle against Jordan Martinook, then the puck kicked right to DeBrincat and he rifled in a shot from above the right face-off circle

“He seems to be a guy that we can count on every night,” McLellan said about DeBrincat, who has collected 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in his last 15 games. “He’s usually not at the scene of the crime defensively and offensively he’s got some pop. He battles well, loosens up pucks for his teammates and makes plays when he’s there. Obviously, his shot is very dynamic.”