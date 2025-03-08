RECAP: Unable to hold early first-period lead, Red Wings fall to Capitals, 5-2

WASHINGTON -- Following a 5-2 setback to the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday night that extended their losing streak to five straight games, captain Dylan Larkin said he believes the Detroit Red Wings need one thing to help them get back on track during this important final stretch of the season.

"We just got to get a win, get off the schneid, find a way to win and then continue to find ways to win, not find ways to lose," Larkin said. "We''re not scoring enough. We got to get to the hard areas. Tonight, we didn't shoot. We had a good start and then we didn't stopped shooting the puck and it cost us."

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for Detroit (30-27-6; 66 points), which went 1-for-3 on the power play against Washington (41-14-6; 90 points) and was coming off a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Friday night.

"At this time of the year, any loss is tough," Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. "I think the way we lost it stings more than anything. Our power play has been outstanding all year, but the last two games I thought we really gave back a lot of momentum in each game when we needed it."

Coming out of the gate with energy and attacking the offensive zone, Detroit took a quick 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the first period. Larkin, who was assisted by Lucas Raymond, snapped a shot from below the goal line that deflected off the mask of Capitals netminder Logan Thompson and into the back of the net.

Not only was that goal Larkin’s 26th of the season, but it also marked his fourth career NHL tally in the first 60 seconds of a game, his 54th career game-opening goal and the Red Wings' fastest goal to kick off a road contest since Nov. 6, 2021.