RECAP: Kane’s five-point night helps Red Wings snap skid, defeat Sabres, 7-3

DETROIT -- When the clock hit zero at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, over two weeks’ worth of frustration was expunged as the Detroit Red Wings snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

“We needed the win,” said Patrick Kane, who recorded two power-play goals and three assists for his fourth five-point career NHL game. “It didn’t matter how it came. Obviously, it’s nice to put up seven, but we needed the win tonight.”

Marco Kasper (two goals, one assist), Alex DeBrincat (one goal, three assists) and captain Dylan Larkin (three assists) were also all over the scoresheet for the Red Wings (31-28-6; 68 points), who saw goalie Petr Mrazek make 23 saves in his first game back with the club after being acquired via trade from the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of last Friday’s 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkoned made 22 saves for the Sabres (25-33-6; 56 points).

“There’s relief, obviously,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “The losing streak is over. We got rewarded for some of the work we put in and the chances we got. Hockey is a really odd game sometimes because I think we played a better game in Ottawa [on Monday] and lost 2-1. We came home and got a win, and we put seven in and give up three. It’s just strange how it happens sometimes, but I remember some of my mentors telling me don’t critique a win, especially when you haven’t won much lately. We’ll take it.”