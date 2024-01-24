RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Just 22 seconds into the second period, Mason Marchment’s 15th goal of the season sparked a momentum-shifting frame for Dallas.

After Marchment’s equalizer made it 2-2, Roope Hintz forced a turnover at the edge of Detroit's crease and scored his first goal of the period to make it 3-2 at 4:35.

Esa Lindell doubled it to 4-2 at 11:40 of the second period with his fourth goal of the season. Then at 15:12, Hintz scored his second of the frame - and 22nd of the season - to give the Stars a three-goal cushion (5-2).

"It certainly wasn't a good period," Perron said about Detroit's middle stanza. "I just didn't feel like we took care of each other out there. We didn't set up the next line, things like that. Little details that I feel like teams like that will make you pay."

Christian Fischer appeared to bring the Red Wings back within a pair at 5:04 of the third period, but his goal was overturned after Dallas successfully challenged for offside.

Cutting Detroit's deficit to 5-3 on the power play at 11:28 of the third period, captain Dylan Larkin finished a feed from Raymond in the slot for his team-leading 19th goal of the season. With the man-advantage tally, Larkin extended his point streak to nine straight games.

After Reimer was pulled for the extra skater, J.T. Compher scored his 11th goal of the season at 16:46 of the third period for the 5-4 final. DeBrincat and Larkin recorded the assists on the play.

"We'll learn from it, come back Thursday and win that one," DeBrincat said.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will look to get back into the win column Thursday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Detroit's late push

"With how everything has been going our way for so long in the past 10-12 games, it would have been easy for us to quit in the third. I think that's a very good sign. Good on our guys to get that push and give ourselves a chance in the end against a really good team."

Lalonde on replacing Reimer with Lyon to start the third period

"A little breather for Alex. We've asked a ton of him. Unfortunately we left him out to dry a little bit in the second. Maybe a little spark from the group, give Reimer some looks. That checked off two, three boxes and it worked because we had a chance there in the end."

Perron on Tuesday's second period

"Like Cat said, there was a couple mistakes made. I honestly don't remember exactly all that happened. But they were definitely pushing hard. They have three good lines there that basically could be top lines on almost any team. They'll make you pay if you make any mistakes."

DeBrincat on why the Red Wings' power play was effective against the Stars

"I think guys were getting pucks back, winning those board battles and extending the play. I thought we did a good job of that today, but it's tough to score three power-play goals and not win a game. We got to be better."