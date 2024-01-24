RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Detroit finishes 3-for-4 on the power play against Dallas

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Three power-play goals weren't enough for the Detroit Red Wings to overcome the Dallas Stars' high-powered offense Tuesday night, as Detroit fell, 5-4, at Little Caesars Arena.

Goalie Alex Lyon started in net for the Red Wings (24-18-5; 53 points) and stopped 27-of-32 shots through two periods before James Reimer entered the game to start the third, turning aside all six shots he faced in relief. Netminder Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for the Stars, who improved to 28-13-6 (62 points) and completed a sweep of the two-game season series with the Red Wings.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said the difference in the game was the second period, when Detroit allowed four unanswered goals and was outshot by Dallas, 25-7.

"Probably a little bit of credit to them, but it was on us," Lalonde said. "Some missed tracks, couple turnovers. Some of those things we've been eliminating out of our game all came back to us in the second against a team that is simply too good."

The Stars took an early 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Jamie Benn, who netted a rebound on the doorstep 3:24 into the first period.

After hitting the post midway through a power play in the first period, David Perron made it 1-1 at 14:33 when he beat Oettinger glove side with a wrister from the left faceoff circle. Scoring his 10th goal of the season, Perron was assisted by Shayne Gostisbehere and Lucas Raymond. 

Perron became the eighth Red Wings skater to reach 10 or more goals this season. Detroit had seven players with double-digit goals all of last season.

Alex DeBrincat put Red Wings ahead, 2-1, on the power play at 16:53 of the first period. Daniel Sprong stole the puck from Stars defenseman Ryan Suter and sent a spinning backhand from below the goal line to DeBrincat, who snapped it far side for his 18th goal of the season.

Just 22 seconds into the second period, Mason Marchment’s 15th goal of the season sparked a momentum-shifting frame for Dallas.

After Marchment’s equalizer made it 2-2, Roope Hintz forced a turnover at the edge of Detroit's crease and scored his first goal of the period to make it 3-2 at 4:35.

Esa Lindell doubled it to 4-2 at 11:40 of the second period with his fourth goal of the season. Then at 15:12, Hintz scored his second of the frame - and 22nd of the season - to give the Stars a three-goal cushion (5-2).

"It certainly wasn't a good period," Perron said about Detroit's middle stanza. "I just didn't feel like we took care of each other out there. We didn't set up the next line, things like that. Little details that I feel like teams like that will make you pay."

Christian Fischer appeared to bring the Red Wings back within a pair at 5:04 of the third period, but his goal was overturned after Dallas successfully challenged for offside.

Cutting Detroit's deficit to 5-3 on the power play at 11:28 of the third period, captain Dylan Larkin finished a feed from Raymond in the slot for his team-leading 19th goal of the season. With the man-advantage tally, Larkin extended his point streak to nine straight games.

After Reimer was pulled for the extra skater, J.T. Compher scored his 11th goal of the season at 16:46 of the third period for the 5-4 final. DeBrincat and Larkin recorded the assists on the play.

"We'll learn from it, come back Thursday and win that one," DeBrincat said.

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will look to get back into the win column Thursday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Detroit's late push

"With how everything has been going our way for so long in the past 10-12 games, it would have been easy for us to quit in the third. I think that's a very good sign. Good on our guys to get that push and give ourselves a chance in the end against a really good team."

Lalonde on replacing Reimer with Lyon to start the third period

"A little breather for Alex. We've asked a ton of him. Unfortunately we left him out to dry a little bit in the second. Maybe a little spark from the group, give Reimer some looks. That checked off two, three boxes and it worked because we had a chance there in the end."

Perron on Tuesday's second period

"Like Cat said, there was a couple mistakes made. I honestly don't remember exactly all that happened. But they were definitely pushing hard. They have three good lines there that basically could be top lines on almost any team. They'll make you pay if you make any mistakes."

DeBrincat on why the Red Wings' power play was effective against the Stars

"I think guys were getting pucks back, winning those board battles and extending the play. I thought we did a good job of that today, but it's tough to score three power-play goals and not win a game. We got to be better."

