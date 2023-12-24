RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. -- Finally, the Detroit Red Wings can rest and recharge for a few days.

The Detroit Red Wings fell to the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, at Prudential Center on Saturday night in the final game for both clubs before the NHL’s annual holiday break.

“I loved our effort,” Detroit head coach Lalonde said. “Obviously playing a back-to-back, three cities in four days. We go shorthanded there with bodies, out five D and 11 forwards. We’re playing our fourth goalie and our guys gave us a great effort. It feels a little disappointing to put that kind of compete and effort in, and not get a point tonight.”

Goalie Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves in his debut with the Red Wings, who dropped to 16-14-4 (36 points) on the season. The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory, improving to 17-13-2 (36 points).

“It’s very difficult,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We’ve been going through the ringer here and need this break. We need to hit the reset button.”