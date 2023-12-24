RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

Kane extends goal streak to three straight games and Gostisbehere scores for second time in as many nights

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEWARK, N.J. -- Finally, the Detroit Red Wings can rest and recharge for a few days.

The Detroit Red Wings fell to the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, at Prudential Center on Saturday night in the final game for both clubs before the NHL’s annual holiday break.

“I loved our effort,” Detroit head coach Lalonde said. “Obviously playing a back-to-back, three cities in four days. We go shorthanded there with bodies, out five D and 11 forwards. We’re playing our fourth goalie and our guys gave us a great effort. It feels a little disappointing to put that kind of compete and effort in, and not get a point tonight.”

Goalie Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves in his debut with the Red Wings, who dropped to 16-14-4 (36 points) on the season. The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory, improving to 17-13-2 (36 points).

“It’s very difficult,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We’ve been going through the ringer here and need this break. We need to hit the reset button.”

Extending his goal streak to three straight games, a wide-open Patrick Kane snapped a cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat down low and past New Jersey netminder Vitek Vanecek to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:22 of the first period. Moritz Seider picked up the secondary assist on Kane’s fifth goal of the season.

Getting that goal back, the Devils made it a 1-1 game at 11:43.

Detroit killed back-to-back penalties prior to the midway point of the second period, then Shayne Gostisbehere made it a 2-1 game at 10:33. Christian Fischer collected a bouncing puck along the boards in the offensive zone before sliding it to Daniel Sprong, whose shot from the left face-off circle went of the skate of a New Jersey skater. Gostisbehere one-timed the loose puck from the slot for his seventh goal of the season, and second tally in as many days.

With 5:34 remaining in the second, Jeff Petry and Fischer collided while attempting to cover Devils forward Dawson Mercer just below the Red Wings’ blue line and did not return to the game. Lalonde did not have an update on either player postgame.

“It’s a scary incident when two guys go down like that,” Larkin said. “You don’t really think about the hockey aspect, you think of everything else.”

New Jersey knotted the game at two just 2:46 into the third period, then took its first lead of the night 9:59 later and held on for the 3-2 final.

“It’s never ideal to lose a game and to have a lead going into the third period,” said Hutchinson, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Tuesday. “I thought the guys battled super hard tonight. Coming into the second game of a back-to-back and then losing two key guys on our team in the second period there, I thought we fought right to the very end.”

Recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of Saturday’s game, Simon Edvinsson logged 13:18 of ice time in his season debut with the Red Wings. The 20-year-old defenseman prospect has spent this season with the Griffins, leading Grand Rapids blueliners in goals (six), assists (10) and points (16) through 25 games.

NEXT UP: Detroit will return to action next Wednesday, facing the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

QUOTABLE

Larkin on the Red Wings' post-break mindset

“No one is feeling sorry for us. No one is coming in to be the savior. We got to find a way to use everyone, like Hutch coming in tonight. I thought he was really good for us and gave us a chance to win that hockey game.”

Hutchinson on how he felt heading into his first game with Detroit

“Mostly just excitement. It’s fun to play and it’s fun to play in the NHL. I was just looking forward to getting another opportunity.”

Hutchinson on when he felt he settled into Saturday's matchup

“I felt pretty good right after the start of the game. It was one of those things where it was nice we scored the first goal in the game, so that kind of calmed things down a little bit more. Other than that, I felt I was seeing the puck well and keeping up to the play. So all in all, I thought I played fairly well.”

