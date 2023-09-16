RECAP: Red Wings drop 10-7 decision to Blue Jackets

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – It was a building block game for the Detroit Red Wings against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon at Centre Ice Arena, but in the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament, every contest is.

Speaking to the media after Detroit fell, 10-7, to Columbus, Red Wings prospects coach Dan Watson pointed out that tough losses can create valuable teaching moments.

“Those are hard lessons to learn, especially when you give up that many,” Watson said. “Those are hard lessons to learn in front of a fanbase here in Traverse City and the tournament atmosphere. You don’t want to lose a score like that, but these are lessons our guys can learn. Tomorrow, they’ll be better for it.”

Forward Riley Sawchuk got Detroit started offensively with a breakaway goal at 13:58 of the first period, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. Just 3:33 later, defenseman Jackson DeSouza made it 2-0 at 10:25. He was assisted by forwards Alexandre Doucet and Amadeus Lombardi.