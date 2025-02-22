RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

Larkin, Raymond each finish with two points (goal, assist) in Detroit’s first game after 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break

DET-MIN 02:22:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Squandering a chance to pick up two points coming out of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Detroit Red Wings let a two-goal lead slip away in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Goalie Cam Tablot turned aside 35 shots for Detroit (28-22-6; 62 points), while netminder Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota (34-19-4; 72 points).

“It was a tight game,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who recorded a power-play goal and an assist for his 14th multi-point contest of the season. “We didn’t capitalize on the power play there at the end. They get a power play themselves, and it’s kind of a sloppy last eight minutes. They got one, then they got the last one. Then in overtime, we got a power play, we get our looks. We got to score there to put the game away.”

Detroit broke open the scoring when Andrew Copp, skating in his 700th career NHL game, found a loose puck in the slot and slid it to Alex DeBrincat, who deked out Fleury before flipping in a backhand shot to make it 1-0 at 7:54 of the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko picked up a secondary assist on the play.

With the primary helper on DeBrincat’s club-leading 25th goal of the season, Copp also recorded his 300th career NHL point.

The Red Wings were outshot, 12-8, in the opening frame but kept their one-goal lead intact heading into the first intermission thanks in large part to a late pad save from Talbot, who shut down Marcus Johansson with six seconds to go.

It took some video review to iron out which player netted Detroit’s second goal at 5:41 of the middle frame, but it turned out to be Larkin. Making a heads-up play, Larkin cleaned up the crease after replays later showed DeBrincat’s shot – which many thought was a good goal -- hit off the crossbar. Lucas Raymond was awarded with an assist on Larkin’s 24th tally of the campaign, which made it 2-0.

That was also Larkin’s 13th power-play goal, tying the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point for the most among all NHL skaters this season.

Bringing Minnesota within one, Vinnie Hinostroza’s power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 8:05 of the second period.

Copp sustained an undisclosed injury late in the second period and didn’t return to the game.

“I think they’re looking at him now,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said after Saturday’s game. “I would say he’s doubtful for tomorrow.”

The Red Wings capitalized on another man-advantage chance, which carried over from the second period, just 22 seconds into the third. Raymond, who was assisted by Larkin and Patrick Kane, ripped in a wrister from the right face-off circle to push it to 3-1. That goal was Raymond’s 22nd of the season.

“I thought when we started the third [period] and we scored, we felt pretty good,” McLellan said. “Then that next power play, when they challenged and lost, we were a little bit sloppy. We could have put the nail in the coffin there, and that kind of hurt us a little bit.”

Matt Boldy put home a pass from Johansson to trim the Wild’s deficit to 3-2 at 13:07 of the third period, then Marus Foligno scored with Fleury pulled to tie it 3-3 with 1:31 to go in regulation.

In overtime, Detroit had another power-play opportunity but couldn’t find the back of the net. That proved costly, as Marco Rossi got Joel Eriksson Ek’s feed after jumping out of the penalty box and managed to sneak the puck past Talbot for the game-winning goal at 3:35.

“I think today was a real strange game,” McLellan said. “What do I mean by that? Like all the delays, types of goals that were scored and the situations…It was just an odd game. Are we disappointed we gave up a point? Certainly.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings have a quick turnaround, as they'll host the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on what he thought of Larkin and Raymond on Saturday afternoon

“I asked a lot of them tonight. They had an impact on the game, which is a good sign. I’m not sure where their gas tanks are.”

Larkin on how he felt on Saturday following his time at 4 Nations Face-Off

“It was a quick turnaround, to be playing Thursday night and then again tonight, but I guess I would say I felt like it helped me then it didn’t towards the end of the game. I still felt like I had enough juice in overtime, and I lose the face-off. Then [Raymond] and I have to defend, but we had our power play. We had ample opportunities to close that game out, and that’s the frustrating part.”

Larkin on the Red Wings not being able to hold onto their multi-goal lead

“We let them establish zone time late in the game,” Larkin said. “I think before the break, when we were rolling, we were in those situations, and we got on the forecheck. I’m sure Todd will have a video for us tomorrow and we’ll be able to fix what we didn’t do well tonight.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings, Gallagher help spread ‘happiness, hope and a little bit of fun’ for Special Olympics Michigan athletes 

Red Wings Collaborate with SANA Detroit and Kiloh + Co. in Return of Local Designer Series

Dr. Curtis Lewis named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings working hard, gearing up for final-stretch push that begins on Saturday afternoon

Raymond’s confidence remains on the rise at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off 

‘It felt great to contribute to the win’: Larkin reflects on game-winning goal that helped United States clinch spot in Thursday’s 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Anika Goss named Black History Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson building confidence, stepping up for Red Wings

Michigan State rolls past Michigan, 6-1, in 2025 “Duel in the D” 

RECAP: Red Wings can't dig out of early hole, see streaks end with 6-3 loss to Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings try for their eighth straight win when Lightning visit for Saturday matinee 

Linda Smith Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids 

RECAP: 'Everybody chipped in' as Red Wings take shootout in Seattle, 5-4, for seventh straight win

PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings continue to show the 'resilience in this room' with 3-2 overtime victory in Vancouver

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Canucks, go for sixth straight win on Sunday

RECAP: After grabbing first-period lead, Red Wings 'locked it down' for 3-1 victory over Flames

PREVIEW: Red Wings start weekend back-to-back set in Calgary on Saturday 

As Red Wings wrap up January slate, McLellan sees progress and wants club to keep working towards consistency 

RECAP: Lyon makes season-high 45 saves in Red Wings’ 3-2 shootout win over Oilers 

PREVIEW: Red Wings open Western Canada leg of four-game road trip in Edmonton on Thursday

Shine’s NHL debut with Red Wings a story of hard work, perseverance paying off

RECAP: Shine enjoys ‘amazing’ NHL debut in Red Wings’ 5-2 victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings square off with Kings in homestand finale on Monday

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year contract

RECAP: Red Wings ‘weather the storm’ to blank Lightning, 2-0, for second win in a row

PREVIEW: Detroit continues three-game homestand with battle against Tampa Bay on Saturday

New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit gets special visit from Kasper as part of 2025 Red Wings for Reading Program

RECAP: Red Wings take down Canadiens, 4-2, on Larkin’s 'memorable night'

PREVIEW: Back from road trip, Red Wings host Canadiens on Thursday

Soderblom wants to show his growth as player in latest opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings earn point in 2-1 overtime loss at Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against Flyers in four-game road trip finale on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings excited for 2025 NHL Stadium Series following uniform reveal

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-1 decision in Dallas

PREVIEW: Red Wings right back in action on the road, will battle Stars on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Lightning, 5-1

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the ice in Tampa Bay on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ride power play to 5-2 road win over Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin ‘good measuring-stick road trip’ against Panthers on Thursday

Sandin-Pellikka shifts focus to road ahead after ‘an awesome’ 2025 World Juniors

Red Wings’ season-high winning streak snapped with 6-3 loss to Sharks

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak, power-play success going against Sharks on Tuesday

Kane Named NHL ‘Third Star’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: Red Wings ‘feeling pretty good,’ season-high winning streak hits seven after 6-2 victory over Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings take season-high winning streak into Sunday’s matchup vs. Kraken