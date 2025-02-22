RECAP: Red Wings collect a point in 4-3 overtime loss to Wild

DETROIT -- Squandering a chance to pick up two points coming out of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Detroit Red Wings let a two-goal lead slip away in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Goalie Cam Tablot turned aside 35 shots for Detroit (28-22-6; 62 points), while netminder Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for Minnesota (34-19-4; 72 points).

“It was a tight game,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, who recorded a power-play goal and an assist for his 14th multi-point contest of the season. “We didn’t capitalize on the power play there at the end. They get a power play themselves, and it’s kind of a sloppy last eight minutes. They got one, then they got the last one. Then in overtime, we got a power play, we get our looks. We got to score there to put the game away.”

Detroit broke open the scoring when Andrew Copp, skating in his 700th career NHL game, found a loose puck in the slot and slid it to Alex DeBrincat, who deked out Fleury before flipping in a backhand shot to make it 1-0 at 7:54 of the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko picked up a secondary assist on the play.

With the primary helper on DeBrincat’s club-leading 25th goal of the season, Copp also recorded his 300th career NHL point.