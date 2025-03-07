RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

Mazur exits NHL debut early in first period with upper-body injury

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Carter Mazur, who exited after sustaining an upper-body injury early in the first period of his NHL debut, will be “further evaluated later tonight and tomorrow,” head coach Todd McLellan announced following the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

“Obviously didn’t return after two shifts,” McLellan said about the 22-year-old forward prospect, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of Thursday's morning skate. “You basically have to be really banged up if you’re not going to return to the ice on your first night that early in the game. He won’t travel with us [to Washington D.C.].”

Detroit (30-26-6; 66 points), which has lost four straight games, saw goalie Alex Lyon stop 15 shots. On the other end of the ice, netminder Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves for Utah (28-25-9; 65 points).

“We talk about the race to three [goals],” McLellan said. “If you don’t win that, you put yourself in a real tough spot. We didn’t get to three again tonight.”

Dylan Guenther’s one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 2:08 of the first period, but Detroit responded just 1:09 later when captain Dylan Larkin fired one in upstairs while falling in the slot to tie it 1-1.

The assists on Larkin’s 25th goal of the season went to Elmer Soderblom, who has pointed in consecutive games, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Larkin also became the first Red Wings player to score 25 or more goals in four consecutive seasons since Pavel Datsyuk (6 from 2003-04 to 2009-10).

Detroit scored again at 8:49 of the first period, this time on a delayed penalty, as Jonatan Berggren put home a rebound up close after Tyler Motte’s shot from above the face-off circles was turned away by Vejmelka.

Patrick Kane also recorded an assist on Berggren’s 10th goal of the season, which gave Detroit a 2-1 lead.

“I also think there were some chances when we were up 2-1 to make it 3-1,” Kane said. “Those are big moments in the game. You get a two-goal lead, all of a sudden it seems like a challenge for them to come back.”

Nick Schmaltz’s power-play goal at 13:01 was the lone tally in the second period, sending the clubs into the second intermission tied at 2-2. Detroit outshot Utah, 13-7, in the middle frame and finished the game with a 40-19 shot disparity.

Retaking the lead for Utah at 2:55 of the third period, Kevin Stenlund scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to make it 3-2. Then on a goal from Lawson Crouse, who snapped a shot past Lyon in close 4:56 later, Detroit found itself in a 4-2 hole that proved too big to climb out of before the final horn sounded.

“We don’t have many home games left,” Larkin said. “We have to capitalize on a chance like tonight, and I thought we missed the opportunity.”

As the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on Friday) quickly approaches, McLellan said he believes the Red Wings’ current skid shouldn’t alter the organization’s deadline outlook.

“The organization will do whatever it can to make the team better for Saturday, Sunday, Training Camp next year and moving forward,” McLellan said. “It’s not just a short-term or long-term look. It’s looking at the group as a whole, and can we find players that fit our team better?

“Can we find players that will make us better now? Can we find players that will help us with chemistry? That’s all talked about all the time. It doesn’t necessarily change the approach, in my opinion.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will look to bounce back quickly when it faces the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday night.

McLellan on the importance of every game and point down the stretch

“I don’t know the past. I only know the past few months, and I can tell you the group genuinely cares. I’ve been around teams where they just don’t believe. They care. Sometimes, I think they care too much, tighten up and they’re afraid to swing the bat, which isn’t a bad thing because they’re into it. There’s passion on the bench. There’s a lot of self-frustration that comes out. I’m not always sure that’s a good thing. I think the group is buying into that. I think that we skated much better tonight.”

Larkin on the shot total and the impact Vejmelka had on the game

“it’s just not bearing down and understanding how big those goals are. Especially a time right now when they’re hard to find and games are tight. Todd always says it’s a race to three. I had a couple looks myself in the first [period] and just to bear down and get up two.”

Larkin on what he feels Detroit needs to do better

“Score more goals than the other team. We’re just not putting the puck in the net. We’re not keeping it out of our net. It’s a 2-2 game there, and they get one then get the fourth. We kind of had lapses in our own zone. We just can’t do that at that time of the game.”

Larkin on Mazur’s injury

“We know what he’s been through this season. He’s a great guy, and we wish him all the best. We’re thinking about him.”

Kane on if Thursday’s loss was a missed opportunity to collect more points on home ice

“Yeah, for sure. Especially when you look at the schedule and see that we don’t have many home games left. I think we have seven after this one tonight and 13 on the road, so definitely an opportunity missed.”

