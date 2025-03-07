RECAP: Red Wings can’t snap skid in 4-2 loss to Utah

DETROIT -- Carter Mazur, who exited after sustaining an upper-body injury early in the first period of his NHL debut, will be “further evaluated later tonight and tomorrow,” head coach Todd McLellan announced following the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

“Obviously didn’t return after two shifts,” McLellan said about the 22-year-old forward prospect, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins ahead of Thursday's morning skate. “You basically have to be really banged up if you’re not going to return to the ice on your first night that early in the game. He won’t travel with us [to Washington D.C.].”

Detroit (30-26-6; 66 points), which has lost four straight games, saw goalie Alex Lyon stop 15 shots. On the other end of the ice, netminder Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves for Utah (28-25-9; 65 points).

“We talk about the race to three [goals],” McLellan said. “If you don’t win that, you put yourself in a real tough spot. We didn’t get to three again tonight.”

Dylan Guenther’s one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 2:08 of the first period, but Detroit responded just 1:09 later when captain Dylan Larkin fired one in upstairs while falling in the slot to tie it 1-1.

The assists on Larkin’s 25th goal of the season went to Elmer Soderblom, who has pointed in consecutive games, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Larkin also became the first Red Wings player to score 25 or more goals in four consecutive seasons since Pavel Datsyuk (6 from 2003-04 to 2009-10).