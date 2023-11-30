RECAP: Red Wings can’t find late equalizer in 3-2 loss at Rangers

In a scoreless first period, Detroit was able to kill off two penalties but couldn’t light the lamp on its lone power-play opportunity in the frame. New York had a 10-6 shot advantage through 20 minutes.

The Rangers opened the scoring at 4:37 of the second period, but the Red Wings answered before the 10-minute mark by scoring two goals in a 23-second span to grab a 2-1 lead.

First tying it up for Detroit on the power play at 8:43, Moritz Seider fired a shot from the point that snuck through traffic and past New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin to make it 1-1. Fabbri and Andrew Copp recorded the assists on Seider’s third goal this season.

With the goal, Seider increased his career NHL points total to 105, tying Steve Chiasson for the second-most points by a Red Wings defenseman before age 23.

After a battle for the puck in the left face-off circle, Copp managed to get a piece of it before Jonatan Berggren scooped it up and found Fabbri in the high slot. Fabbri buried Berggren’s feed at 9:06, securing his second multi-point game this season.

“At the end of the day, wins feel better in here,” Fabbri said. “Scoring helps, and that’s great. But at the end of the day, we got to get wins in here. That’s all anyone cares about.”

The Rangers evened the score, 2-2, at 9:14 of the third period before netting the go-ahead goal at 15:45.

Detroit had its chances late, most notably going on the power play for the final 1:56, including a 6-on-4 in the last 1:15 after pulling Husso for an extra skater, but could not find the equalizer.

“I think we really didn’t gap up well enough,” Moritz Seider said of Detroit’s play in the third. “We gave their elite skill a little bit too much time to enter our zone. We weren’t really good on our odd-mans. They outskated us a little bit annd always had a guy or two more on the attack.”

Shayne Gostisbehere left Wednesday’s game less than three minutes into the final period and did not return after he was hit into the boards. Lalonde said he did not have an immediate update on the 30-year-old defenseman.

“I know the (concussion) spotters pulled him,” Lalonde said about Gostisbehere. “And they were still evaluating him after (the game).”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will conclude their midweek back-to-back on Thursday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, in partnership with the American Cancer Society and Comerica Bank, at Little Caesars Arena.