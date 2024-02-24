RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will look to win their fourth consecutive game when they host the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Thursday’s overtime victory

“We’ve won a few games like this, but I really felt we got what we deserved. I liked our game for most of the night against a very good team.”

Larkin on getting two points against the Avalanche

“It’s two points and they all count the same right now. We needed them. We were a little slow to start the game, but that’s normal coming back from (Western Canada road trip). Everyone battled and every guy on our bench who played tonight was in it. We played defense. Lyon was huge again, made huge saves that kept us in the game. In the second, we got our feet moving and the cycle going. Scored a big goal on the power play and got the point, then got the extra one. Huge team win tonight.”

Larkin on Chiarot’s play in overtime this week

“He’s been a little bit of an overtime assassin. He’s been calling himself that in the room. I think again, we have talent back there and on our roster. He’s a little bit of a more steady, behind-the-scenes defenseman. But he blocks shots, plays hard and defends his teammates. When you see a guy like that making big plays, it gives you a huge boost.”

Larkin on Detroit’s offensive depth this season

“It’s huge and something we haven’t had. We have guys who can put the puck in the back of the net on all lines. It’s scoring by committee. Every guy feels like they contribute and we’re all pulling in the same direction, which is huge. We’re going to need that going forward down the stretch.”

Kane on what stands out to him most about these Red Wings

“I just think the depth is the biggest thing, and that’s how you win in this league. Every team I’ve been part of that has won, we had depth. You didn’t know whose turn it was going to be that night to step up and be the hero for the team, and I think that’s kind of the position we’re in now. It seems like it could be anyone on any given night.”