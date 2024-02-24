RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane didn’t join the Detroit Red Wings until late November, but the veteran forward has been part of the club long enough to both see and contribute to its knack for the comeback this season.
The latest came on Thursday night, when Kane scored the game-winner at 3:42 of overtime in the Red Wings’ exciting 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena.
“It felt like a playoff game tonight, to be honest with you,” said Kane, who extended his point streak to six straight games. “Low scoring, the crowd was into it. I know the Avalanche-Red Wings is a big rivalry, so people are excited about it. A great win.”
Its third straight victory – and NHL-leading 10th third-period come-from-behind win this season – Detroit (30-20-6; 66 points) moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning (65 points) for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot. Earning a point in the loss, the Avalanche (35-18-5; 75 points) saw their 10-game winning streak against the Red Wings snapped.
“It was a huge win,” Detroit captain Larkin said. “Great atmosphere, our fans were unbelievable. A special, huge win for our hockey team.”