RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

Lyon stops 30-of-31 shots for Detroit, which improves to 16-8-5 on home ice this season

DET-OT WIN
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane didn’t join the Detroit Red Wings until late November, but the veteran forward has been part of the club long enough to both see and contribute to its knack for the comeback this season.

The latest came on Thursday night, when Kane scored the game-winner at 3:42 of overtime in the Red Wings’ exciting 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena.

“It felt like a playoff game tonight, to be honest with you,” said Kane, who extended his point streak to six straight games. “Low scoring, the crowd was into it. I know the Avalanche-Red Wings is a big rivalry, so people are excited about it. A great win.”

Its third straight victory – and NHL-leading 10th third-period come-from-behind win this season – Detroit (30-20-6; 66 points) moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning (65 points) for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot. Earning a point in the loss, the Avalanche (35-18-5; 75 points) saw their 10-game winning streak against the Red Wings snapped.

“It was a huge win,” Detroit captain Larkin said. “Great atmosphere, our fans were unbelievable. A special, huge win for our hockey team.”

Alex DeBrincat came within inches of scoring the game-opening goal late in the first period, ringing a shot off the post on a 2-on-1 rush with Olli Maatta. But after 20 minutes, the game was scoreless and the Avalanche outshot the Red Wings, 11-5.

“A really poor start,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I don’t know, maybe it was too much coaching, talking about their team speed and giving them too much space. We just gave a ton of ice, which isn’t us.”

Entering Thursday tied with the Dallas Stars for the NHL’s highest-scoring offense (3.68 goals per game) this season, Colorado scored its lone goal of the night at 4:48 of the second period. Nathan MacKinnon finished a pass from Mikko Rantanen short side for his 34th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Despite trailing at the second intermission, Detroit was still within striking distance largely because of goalie Alex Lyon, who finished the night with 30 saves.

“Alex was a big part of it,” Lalonde said. “I actually liked our game through two periods. I felt like we deserved better than being down 1-0, but we hung in there.”

Larkin snapped Avalanche goaltender Justus Annunen’s first career NHL shutout bid with 7:58 left in regulation on a power play, scoring his team-leading 25th goal of the season from the slot to tie it at 1-1. David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere picked up the assists.

Through 50 games this season, Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals (25), points (51) and power-play goals (10).

“He’s our best player,” Lalonde said about Larkin. “He’s our 1C. I think he’s a star in this league.”

Kane’s overtime goal was the 15th of his NHL career, marking the third most by a U.S.-born player behind Johnny Gaudreau (16) and Max Pacioretty (16). Assisted by Larkin and Ben Chiarot, Kane became the 12th Red Wings skater to reach double-digit goals this season.

“I saw the spin-o-rama and I was there for (Kane) if he needed me,” Larkin said about Kane's clutch goal. “Then Benny got it and I was in the corner, just figured to pick up as much speed as possible and ended up drawing two guys to me. They did a good job. I didn’t feel I could get to the net and I just dropped it back. I knew Kaner was there and he did the rest.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will look to win their fourth consecutive game when they host the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Thursday’s overtime victory

“We’ve won a few games like this, but I really felt we got what we deserved. I liked our game for most of the night against a very good team.”

Larkin on getting two points against the Avalanche

“It’s two points and they all count the same right now. We needed them. We were a little slow to start the game, but that’s normal coming back from (Western Canada road trip). Everyone battled and every guy on our bench who played tonight was in it. We played defense. Lyon was huge again, made huge saves that kept us in the game. In the second, we got our feet moving and the cycle going. Scored a big goal on the power play and got the point, then got the extra one. Huge team win tonight.”

Larkin on Chiarot’s play in overtime this week

“He’s been a little bit of an overtime assassin. He’s been calling himself that in the room. I think again, we have talent back there and on our roster. He’s a little bit of a more steady, behind-the-scenes defenseman. But he blocks shots, plays hard and defends his teammates. When you see a guy like that making big plays, it gives you a huge boost.”

Larkin on Detroit’s offensive depth this season

“It’s huge and something we haven’t had. We have guys who can put the puck in the back of the net on all lines. It’s scoring by committee. Every guy feels like they contribute and we’re all pulling in the same direction, which is huge. We’re going to need that going forward down the stretch.”

Kane on what stands out to him most about these Red Wings

“I just think the depth is the biggest thing, and that’s how you win in this league. Every team I’ve been part of that has won, we had depth. You didn’t know whose turn it was going to be that night to step up and be the hero for the team, and I think that’s kind of the position we’re in now. It seems like it could be anyone on any given night.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | COL vs. DET | 02/22/24

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids