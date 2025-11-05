RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

LAS VEGAS -- Although their five-game road trip didn’t end the way that they would have liked, a 1-0 shutout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings are heading home feeling encouraged about their time out West after pocketing six of a possible 10 points over the last eight days.

“We showed we can play on the road and in this building especially,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I thought that was a winnable game. We just didn’t get the offense, the bounces or the puck going into the net that we needed. Gibby played unbelievable, which is a positive sign. The PK was good again, but it’s a good learning lesson. We got to execute better and when we get our chances, we got to bury down.”

Netminder John Gibson made a season-high 33 saves for Detroit (9-5-0; 18 points), which was also blanked for the first time this season. At the other end of the ice, goaltender Akira Schmid stopped all 24 shots he faced for Vegas (7-2-3; 17 points) to record his second career NHL shutout.

“I thought it was a close game,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “There were chances both ways, but the goaltenders stood in there fairly well. I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win. It would have been nice to have been a little more effective on, at least, the one full power play that we had. That may have been our opportunity, but just not enough sustained offensive time. A team like that can do that to you.”

Nearly 10 minutes into the game, at 9:37, Detroit earned the night’s first power play when Vegas’ Zach White was called for tripping Jonatan Berggren. Although a slashing call on Lucas Raymond just 45 seconds later wiped out the remainder of the Red Wings’ time on the man advantage, nothing came from the ensuing 4-on-4 situation and neither club found the back of the net before the first period concluded.

While the Golden Knights were making a line change, Ivan Barbashev pounced on the rebound of Brandon Saad’s slap shot from the slot that Gibson initially stopped and the Russian forward poked it home for what proved to be the night’s lone goal at 13:45 of the second period. Vegas also had a 23-14 shot advantage through 40 minutes.