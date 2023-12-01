RECAP: Compher, Fabbri each score twice as Red Wings ‘got the job done' in 5-1 win over Blackhawks

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings wasted no time putting Wednesday’s stinging road loss to the New York Rangers in the rearview mirror.

J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri each scored twice for the Red Wings in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Finishing with 34 saves for Detroit (12-7-3; 27 points), goalie Alex Lyon won his third consecutive game and improved to 3-1-0 with a 1.26 goals-against average and .958 save percentage this season. The loss dropped Chicago to 7-14-0 (14 points) overall.

“I saw a lot of battle and I thought they played really hard,” Lyon said of his teammates. “Tough situation, especially last night when you have an emotional loss like that, it always makes things a little more difficult. But just got to give a lot of credit to the guys. They battled really hard and just got the job done. Showing signs of a mature hockey team.”