Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

DETROIT -- Giving back to the community is very important to Michael Rasmussen and Christian Fischer, who stopped by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan’s (BGCSM) Eastpointe Club on Wednesday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a brand-new Esports Lounge.
As part of a $300,000 investment between the Detroit Red Wings Foundation and The Children’s Foundation, the Eastpointe Club’s Esports Lounge will help strengthen the career and entrepreneur pipeline for local youth and is a key component of the Red Wings’ innovative Learn, Play, Score platform.
“It’s such a cool thing to do,” Fischer told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday. “It’s a privilege, as a professional athlete, being able to give back to your community that you play in. These are the fans and kids who show up to our games and watch us on TV. It’s super, super cool to be able to give back to them.”