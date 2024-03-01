Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

The Eastpointe Club’s Esports Lounge is the fourth lounge, modeled after the Red Wings’ dressing room at Little Caesars Arena, that has been built at BGCSM locations since 2020.

Rasmussen said he was very impressed by the innovative gaming space.

“We didn’t really have that kind of stuff when we were growing up,” Rasmussen said. “Obviously we had (video games) at home, but nothing like that lab in there. It’s a pretty cool setup, kind of the new way of the world. It’s great (the kids) have access to it and that we could be part of it.”

In addition to year-round programming for BGCSM members, the facilities provide paid workforce development and industry experience for Detroit youth through the BGCSM Industry Club.

Fischer said there real-world opportunities that exist within Esports are exciting.

“I think when I was 7, 8, 9 years old, we were yelled at not to play video games,” Fischer said. “Now that you can make millions of dollars and a career out of it in the gaming world, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty cool. You see all the kids in there, a lot of them have a passion for it.”