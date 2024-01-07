PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Ducks on Sunday, looking to sweep three-game California road trip for first time since 2007-08

ANAHEIM -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to complete a perfect three-game California road trip on Sunday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

After opening their road trip with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, the Red Wings outlasted the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout, 4-3, on Thursday.

“Kind of pinned this trip as an important one for us to get back on the tracks,” Jake Walman said. “I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. We’re coming together pretty good.”

Puck drop between Detroit (19-16-4; 42 points) and Anaheim (13-24-1; 27 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/5p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).