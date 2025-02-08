PREVIEW: Red Wings try for their eighth straight win when Lightning visit for Saturday matinee 

DETROIT -- Looking to enter the 4 Nations Face-Off break on a winning note, the Detroit Red Wings will try to pick up their eighth straight victory when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Puck drop for Saturday’s matinee between Detroit (28-21-5; 61 points) and Tampa Bay (29-20-4; 62 points) is set for 1 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC/ESPN+ and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. The Red Wings are 1-1 against the Lightning this season, including a 5-1 loss at AMALIE Arena on Jan. 18 and a 2-0 shutout win at Little Caesars Arena a week later (Jan. 25).

“All [games] are important, especially against a divisional opponent,” Lucas Raymond said. “It always means more, especially the way the standings are right now. But at the same time, for us, we need to play our game. Play the way we’ve been doing for the last seven games, just keep building off of that and getting momentum.”