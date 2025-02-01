PREVIEW: Red Wings start weekend back-to-back set in Calgary on Saturday 

CALGARY -- Kicking off their February slate, the Detroit Red Wings will try to extend their winning streak to five straight games when they face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night in what is also the first half of a weekend back-to-back set.

Saturday’s 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) wraps up the season series between the Red Wings (25-21-5; 55 points) and Flames (25-18-7; 57 points). Detroit will be right back in action against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday evening.

“It’s part of the grind of the season,” Ben Chiarot said. “I think we just embrace it, honestly, and look forward to it. It’s a good challenge for us. Get as many guys going as we can here.”

Head coach Todd McLellan said the Red Wings have plenty of off-ice resources to help them navigate this busy stretch of schedule.

“We, like 31 other teams in the League, employ real good people,” McLellan said. “They are trained to guide and direct us in managing the group as far as nutrition, rest and energy expenditure. We certainly listen to them. There are times when the coach will trump all that because something needs to get done. Likely, this won’t be the trip. It’s not easy playing three [games] in four [nights], but it’s not easy doing it out West here. The travel between games is a little bit tougher.”