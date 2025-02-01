PREVIEW: Red Wings start weekend back-to-back set in Calgary on Saturday 

Talbot gets the nod between the pipes for Detroit, which tries for fifth straight win

DET-CGY 02:01:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CALGARY -- Kicking off their February slate, the Detroit Red Wings will try to extend their winning streak to five straight games when they face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night in what is also the first half of a weekend back-to-back set.

Saturday’s 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) wraps up the season series between the Red Wings (25-21-5; 55 points) and Flames (25-18-7; 57 points). Detroit will be right back in action against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday evening.

“It’s part of the grind of the season,” Ben Chiarot said. “I think we just embrace it, honestly, and look forward to it. It’s a good challenge for us. Get as many guys going as we can here.”

Head coach Todd McLellan said the Red Wings have plenty of off-ice resources to help them navigate this busy stretch of schedule.

“We, like 31 other teams in the League, employ real good people,” McLellan said. “They are trained to guide and direct us in managing the group as far as nutrition, rest and energy expenditure. We certainly listen to them. There are times when the coach will trump all that because something needs to get done. Likely, this won’t be the trip. It’s not easy playing three [games] in four [nights], but it’s not easy doing it out West here. The travel between games is a little bit tougher.”

In the first game of its four-game road trip, Detroit overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, in a shootout on Thursday. Notably, netminder Alex Lyon was strong between the pipes, making a season-high 45 saves.

“In Edmonton, we had a slow start but were able to kind of find our game as it went on,” Chiarot said. “It’s important for us to get pucks to the net early and get the other team off balance.”

McLellan said aside from goalie Cam Talbot starting in Calgary, there won’t be any changes to the Red Wings’ lineup from Thursday’s shootout win.

“He’s real steady,” McLellan said about Talbot, who has won his last three starts. “He’s there early in games when we need him, especially on the road. I think not only the saves, but his game-management skills help us out a lot. He knows when to slow it down or speed it up for us, and that’s real important.”

Calgary enters Saturday holding the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot and is coming off a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Morgan Frost (11-14—25) and Joel Farabee (8-11—19) are expected to make their Flames debuts on Saturday after being acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads Calgary in goals (19) and points (36) this season, while Nazem Kadri (17-17—34) is the only other skater on the club who has crossed the 30-point threshold. And splitting time in the crease this season, netminders Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar have combined for a 2.82 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts.

The Red Wings are also going for a sweep of the season series with the Flames after taking a 2-1 overtime decision at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 27.

“We just worry about what we’re doing,” Chiarot said. “Worry about our starts. When we’ve been focused on that, we’ve had success. Starting fast, getting ahead early, so we’ll look to do that regardless of is going on over there.”

