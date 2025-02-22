PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

Detroit will also visit Minnesota next Tuesday to wrap up season series

DET-MIN 02:22:25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are back in game action following the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, hosting the Minnesota Wild for Kids Day at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Puck drop between Detroit (28-22-5; 61 points) and Minnesota (33-19-4; 70 points) is set for 12:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC/ESPN+ and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. Saturday’s matinee also opens a weekend back-to-back set for the Red Wings, who will entertain the Anaheim Ducks (24-24-6; 54 points) on Sunday night.

“A 12:30 p.m. game [on Saturday] and a 6 p.m. game [on Sunday], so there’s definitely enough time to recover,” Joe Veleno said. “Especially both [games] at home, I think that’s pretty advantageous. Guys are eager to get going again.”

The Red Wings last played on Feb. 8, when they had both their seven-game winning streak and eight-game point streak end with a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Todd McLellan said he believes Detroit has done a good job overall of rising to challenges since he became head coach on Dec. 26. However, McLellan acknowledged the club fell short of doing that against Tampa Bay and, as a result, he’s expecting more out of his players come Saturday afternoon.

“We got scored on four times [in the first period], should have been six or seven with some of the chances [the Lightning] missed,” McLellan said. “I was disappointed because I don’t think we accepted that challenge. I think we gave ourselves permission to get to the break four hours early. We can’t afford that, and it’s unacceptable. We did take them back to that [on Tuesday]. Not with video, just with a conversation.”

The Red Wings enter Saturday holding the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot with 27 regular-season games remaining. Like many of his teammates, Lucas Raymond said this upcoming stretch run really excites him.

“[The 4 Nations Face-Off] was an unreal experience, but at the same time, it’s really nice to be back with the guys again and putting on the Winged Wheel,” said Raymond, who recorded three assists in three games with Sweden at the international event. “I think I’m even more excited for what’s to come now, so just excited to get back, get ready for [Saturday] and take it from there.”

McLellan said he anticipates both captain Dylan Larkin, who tallied two points (one goal, one assist) in four games with the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Raymond will be available against Minnesota.

“[Larkin] played really well and looked like he was confident, as did [Raymond],” McLellan said. “He worked his way up the lineup and was a factor in all facets of the game, so we do expect him back here and ready to play [on Saturday]. He’s going to end up playing five games in seven nights, so we’ll have to find him some rest.”

Ranked third in the Western Conference’s Central Division, the Wild won two straight games before breaking for the 4 Nations Face-Off, their most recent a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Feb. 8.

Kirill Kaprizov, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and has only played 37 games this season, leads Minnesota in all the main scoring categories with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists). Matt Boldy is second in scoring with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and Marco Rossi is third with 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists).

Boasting a 22-11-3 record, netminder Filip Gustavsson has also compiled a 2.63 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with three shutouts.

“The first game, I think guys will feel fresh,” Veleno said about this back-to-back set. “Even the second game, I think guys will probably feel even better that they got a couple periods in them.”

