PREVIEW: Red Wings return from 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break, host Wild for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

“[The 4 Nations Face-Off] was an unreal experience, but at the same time, it’s really nice to be back with the guys again and putting on the Winged Wheel,” said Raymond, who recorded three assists in three games with Sweden at the international event. “I think I’m even more excited for what’s to come now, so just excited to get back, get ready for [Saturday] and take it from there.”

McLellan said he anticipates both captain Dylan Larkin, who tallied two points (one goal, one assist) in four games with the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Raymond will be available against Minnesota.

“[Larkin] played really well and looked like he was confident, as did [Raymond],” McLellan said. “He worked his way up the lineup and was a factor in all facets of the game, so we do expect him back here and ready to play [on Saturday]. He’s going to end up playing five games in seven nights, so we’ll have to find him some rest.”

Ranked third in the Western Conference’s Central Division, the Wild won two straight games before breaking for the 4 Nations Face-Off, their most recent a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Feb. 8.

Kirill Kaprizov, who is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and has only played 37 games this season, leads Minnesota in all the main scoring categories with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists). Matt Boldy is second in scoring with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) and Marco Rossi is third with 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists).

Boasting a 22-11-3 record, netminder Filip Gustavsson has also compiled a 2.63 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with three shutouts.

“The first game, I think guys will feel fresh,” Veleno said about this back-to-back set. “Even the second game, I think guys will probably feel even better that they got a couple periods in them.”