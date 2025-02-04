PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

In the second half of its weekend back-to-back set, Detroit grinded its way to a 3-2 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the extra frame, and goalie Alex Lyon made 25 saves to help the Red Wings improve to 12-10-3 on the road this season.

Moritz Seider, who is set to play in his 300th career NHL game on Tuesday, said he believes a huge part of the club’s current win streak has been its defensive structure.

“We try to play really hard in front of our own net,” Seider said. “Obviously, [opponents] are going to get chances, but we try to eliminate second and third opportunities, sweep the crease, make it easier for goaltenders -- to let them see the puck as often as we can -- and capitalize on our chances. On [Sunday] we didn’t even play our best, but we found a way to capitalize on the limited chances we had and got away with a win.”

Speaking of Detroit’s defense, McLellan confirmed that Jeff Petry (undisclosed) recently underwent surgery and will be “out for about 6-8 weeks, depending on healing time.”

“It’s unfortunate for him as an individual and certainly for our team,” McLellan said about Petry, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in 34 games this season. “But we’re going to work hard with him to get him back.”