PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

SEATTLE -- The Detroit Red Wings will try to sweep their four-game Western road trip and extend their winning streak to seven straight games when they battle the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night.
As they prepare for the season series finale against the Kraken (23-28-3; 49 points), the Red Wings (27-21-5; 59 points) are also riding a seven-game point streak. Broadcast coverage of Tuesday’s 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT puck drop will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We can be full right now if we want to be, but in late March or April when we’re not full, we’ll regret it if we don’t come and compete tonight,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said after Tuesday’s morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena. “That will be the message tonight. This group has never given us any indication that they’re not ready to go. Expect the same effort, the same grind and the same type of input into the game for most of the nights that we’ve been here.”