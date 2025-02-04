PREVIEW: Red Wings put six-game winning streak on the line against Kraken on Tuesday

Finale of four-game road swing sees Detroit conclude season series with Seattle

DET-SEA 02:04:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

SEATTLE -- The Detroit Red Wings will try to sweep their four-game Western road trip and extend their winning streak to seven straight games when they battle the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night.

As they prepare for the season series finale against the Kraken (23-28-3; 49 points), the Red Wings (27-21-5; 59 points) are also riding a seven-game point streak. Broadcast coverage of Tuesday’s 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT puck drop will be carried on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We can be full right now if we want to be, but in late March or April when we’re not full, we’ll regret it if we don’t come and compete tonight,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said after Tuesday’s morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena. “That will be the message tonight. This group has never given us any indication that they’re not ready to go. Expect the same effort, the same grind and the same type of input into the game for most of the nights that we’ve been here.”

In the second half of its weekend back-to-back set, Detroit grinded its way to a 3-2 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the extra frame, and goalie Alex Lyon made 25 saves to help the Red Wings improve to 12-10-3 on the road this season.

Moritz Seider, who is set to play in his 300th career NHL game on Tuesday, said he believes a huge part of the club’s current win streak has been its defensive structure.

“We try to play really hard in front of our own net,” Seider said. “Obviously, [opponents] are going to get chances, but we try to eliminate second and third opportunities, sweep the crease, make it easier for goaltenders -- to let them see the puck as often as we can -- and capitalize on our chances. On [Sunday] we didn’t even play our best, but we found a way to capitalize on the limited chances we had and got away with a win.”

Speaking of Detroit’s defense, McLellan confirmed that Jeff Petry (undisclosed) recently underwent surgery and will be “out for about 6-8 weeks, depending on healing time.”

“It’s unfortunate for him as an individual and certainly for our team,” McLellan said about Petry, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in 34 games this season. “But we’re going to work hard with him to get him back.”

Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider & Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Feb. 4, 2025

The Kraken find themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division and have dropped three of their last four games after losing to the Calgary Flames, 3-2, on Sunday.

Leading Seattle in points (41) this season is Jared McCann, who enters Tuesday on a three-game assist streak. Chandler Stephenson is second on the team in scoring with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) and Jaden Schwartz is third with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists).

Goaltender Joey Daccord has a 2.45 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 35 games with the Kraken this season. He replaced fellow netminder Philipp Grubauer in the previous meeting against Detroit, which pulled away early to beat Seattle, 6-2, on Jan. 12.

“We just played them three weeks ago,” McLellan said. “That game went well for us early, and after that I thought Seattle was the better team. We’re going to have to change that.”

