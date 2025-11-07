PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

The Red Wings return to lace up their skates in front of Hockeytown faithful after a 3-2-0 road trip out West, an eight-day stretch that ended with a 1-0 shutout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

“Vegas is a really good team,” Mason Appleton said. “They didn’t give us much and we didn’t get much ourselves, but we got a winning road trip. Anytime you have more points than games on the road, that usually makes for a pretty good trip. We liked a lot of it and now, we just have to carry that back on home ice. We’re at home for a while, especially when you’re on the road that long, you set yourself up for a nice homestand if you play well on the road. We’re just going to try to stack some wins here and keep playing our game.”

Expanding on Detroit’s extended stretch away from Little Caesars Arena, Appleton added that he felt the club continued to build on the defensive part of its game.

“You look at some games, where maybe we got a little bit loose at times, but I thought we defended the right way the whole trip,” Appleton said. “Vegas only gets one. Like I said, they didn’t give us much, but we didn’t give them a ton either. Goaltending has been good. We’ve been limiting off the rush. Definitely cleaning up some things that we’ve worked on the last month or so, and it’s nice to see that all coming together.”

Looking at Friday, the Red Wings are positioned to benefit from an offensive reinforcement as McLellan confirmed that Patrick Kane will return to the lineup after missing the past nine games with an upper-body injury. In five contests this season, Kane has five points (two goals, three assists).