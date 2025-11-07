PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

DETROIT -- Both celebrating their respective Centennial seasons, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers will square off at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
Friday’s puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Following the Rangers (6-6-2; 14 points), the Red Wings (9-5-0; 18 points) will welcome the Chicago Blackhawks – another Original Six club enjoying its own Centennial campaign – on Sunday afternoon.
Additionally, the first 7,500 fans in attendance on Friday night will receive a Vintage Bobblehead, presented by Comerica Bank.
“Everybody talks about getting your game going again and coming back from a long road trip, but you usually talk about it a lot more when you’re not playing well,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Then, it becomes an excuse. If you have a great game, nobody even mentions it…We have to get our game going at home again and find it quickly.”