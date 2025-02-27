PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

DETROIT -- Before squaring off against each other for the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets will battle it out at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (30-22-6; 66 points) and Blue Jackets (28-22-8; 64 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Plenty of Stanley Cup Playoffs implications are also at hand during this two-game set. Entering Thursday separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference standings, Detroit held the first Wild-Card spot and Columbus the second.

“You can either take a big step in the standings here in these next two games or lose one,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We got to come out hard. Obviously, first one at home is important and we can move on from there.”