PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off important home-and-home set against Blue Jackets on Thursday 

First 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Seider Satchel, presented by Visit Central Florida

DET-CBJ 02:27:25
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Before squaring off against each other for the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets will battle it out at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (30-22-6; 66 points) and Blue Jackets (28-22-8; 64 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Plenty of Stanley Cup Playoffs implications are also at hand during this two-game set. Entering Thursday separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference standings, Detroit held the first Wild-Card spot and Columbus the second.

“You can either take a big step in the standings here in these next two games or lose one,” Alex DeBrincat said. “We got to come out hard. Obviously, first one at home is important and we can move on from there.”

Ben Chiarot, Alex DeBrincat, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media Availability vs CBJ

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan pointed out how both clubs being in the playoff race at this point of the season adds another level of overall excitement to this home-and-home set.

“The games are very meaningful,” McLellan said. “Outdoor just adds a lot more drama to it, but on Sunday when we all wake up, the actual hockey part of it – the points and what comes out of it – will be the most important.”

Detroit is back at Little Caesars Arena after rallying from a two-goal, first-period road deficit to defeat the Minnesota Wild, 3-2, on Tuesday. Simon Edvinsson scored twice and goalie Cam Talbot made 22 saves to help the Red Wings complete an impressive comeback, helping them earn five of a possible six points since returning from the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off break.

“A really good away game,” said Elmer Soderblom, who led Detroit with an NHL career-high seven hits and tallied an assist on Edvinsson’s go-ahead goal in the third period. “We played better and better after a tough start for us, but it was strong to come back like that and get the win.”

Soderblom has notched six points (two goals, four assists) in his last nine games and according to McLellan, has been “remarkably consistent” since being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 21.

“If we graded him out, he’s had an impact on almost every game,” McLellan said about the 23-year-old forward. “Maybe the odd one where it hasn’t been as effective, but that’s just playing in the League.”

Sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division, Columbus won its second game in a row by defeating the Dallas Stars, 6-4, on Tuesday. Leading the way offensively for the Blue Jackets this season is Zach Werenski, who has 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists). Kirill Marchenko has 36 points (23 goals, 36 assists), which ranks second on the club in scoring.

Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins has played 39 games this season and posted a 2.96 goals-against average along with a .895 save percentage.

The Red Wings are also seeking their second win of the season against the Blue Jackets after coming out on top, 5-4, at Nationwide Arena on Jan. 2.

“They play a hard game,” Ben Chiarot said about the Blue Jackets. “A big, strong team. Obviously, have quite a few injuries so you’ve seen other guys step up and play well for them this year. A team that plays and works hard, so it’ll be a good game [on Thursday].”

