PREVIEW: Red Wings host Sabres for Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday

Detroit looking to get payback from loss in Buffalo a week ago

_detail
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) will carry broadcast coverage of Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (4-5-1; 9 points) and Sabres (4-6-1; 9 points), who are squaring off for the second time in a week. Last Saturday, Detroit dropped a 5-3 decision in Buffalo.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said the Red Wings have shown signs of what they can be through the first 10 games of the season but are still looking for more consistency.

“We’re sitting here 4-5-1,” Lalonde said. “We’re probably what our record is, but I think there’s some signs of hopefully we can trend this the right way. We knew we’d be up against it. Just the 10-game schedule on who we were playing, you add in Winnipeg probably exceeding expectations and being a really good team, probably feeling where our record is. Some ups and downs in there. We got to start finding some consistency, hopefully starting Saturday.”

Detroit is looking to right the ship after its third straight loss, a 6-2 setback to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The matchup saw the Red Wings fall behind by three goals in the opening frame, an early deficit that proved too much to overcome against the NHL’s top club.

“Obviously a disappointing night,” said Moritz Seider, who recorded two assists against the Jets for his second multi-point game of the season. “I think we were expecting a different outcome. Other than that, we weren’t really ready to compete. We faced a team that was willing to take a little bit more on their own shoulders and respond after a loss. That’s just something we couldn’t quite handle. The good thing, though, is it was a lot of our own mistakes. We can definitely build off that and find a way to win a hockey game against Buffalo.”

A bright spot for Detroit on Wednesday was its power play, which went 2-for-3.

“That’s confidence right there,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We went over the boards, got one and then next time we went over we knew we were going to get another one. That wasn’t something that we had from Day 1. We had to work towards and build that. Finally got some time with one unit, and getting it all figured out. Hopefully we can continue that. It’s a huge part of our team’s identity. We can build off that.”

Alex DeBrincat & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Nov. 2, 2024

The Sabres visit Little Caesars Arena for the first time this season after falling to the New York Islanders, 4-3, on Friday. Dylan Cozens, Jason Zucker and Owen Power all found the back of the net in the loss for Buffalo, which has dropped two games in a row.

“They obviously like to play offense,” Seider said about the Sabres. “They like to stretch us out and are willing to cheat a little bit to gain momentum in the offensive zone. If we can control that, obviously get involved emotionally, I think we’ll have a good game plan on our side and hopefully get two points.”

News Feed

Ten games into 2024-25 season, Red Wings recognize improvement areas and importance of building confidence

RECAP: Early deficit costs Red Wings in 6-2 loss to Jets  

Johansson adjusting his game to NHL

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Jets to meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday

Red Wings acquire third-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft from Utah Hockey Club in exchange for Olli Määttä 

Penalty kill a point of emphasis during Red Wings’ practice on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Oilers in overtime, 3-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Oilers on Sunday to wrap up weekend back-to-back set

RECAP: Red Wings battle back but come up short in Buffalo, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off weekend back-to-back set, beginning in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings ‘stuck together and didn’t quit’ to beat Devils, 5-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to battle Devils for Star Wars Night on Thursday

RECAP: Lyon shines again as Red Wings earn ‘greasy and gutty’ 1-0 shutout road win against Islanders

Updates to the 2024-2025 NHL Regular-Season Schedule

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish early-season two-game road trip on Tuesday against Islanders

Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs