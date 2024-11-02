PREVIEW: Red Wings host Sabres for Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena.

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) will carry broadcast coverage of Saturday’s 7 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (4-5-1; 9 points) and Sabres (4-6-1; 9 points), who are squaring off for the second time in a week. Last Saturday, Detroit dropped a 5-3 decision in Buffalo.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said the Red Wings have shown signs of what they can be through the first 10 games of the season but are still looking for more consistency.

“We’re sitting here 4-5-1,” Lalonde said. “We’re probably what our record is, but I think there’s some signs of hopefully we can trend this the right way. We knew we’d be up against it. Just the 10-game schedule on who we were playing, you add in Winnipeg probably exceeding expectations and being a really good team, probably feeling where our record is. Some ups and downs in there. We got to start finding some consistency, hopefully starting Saturday.”