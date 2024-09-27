PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday night

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will start the home portion of their 2024-25 preseason schedule on Friday night, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App. Radio coverage on the Red Wings Radio Network can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.

Set to battle the Blackhawks for the second time in three nights, the Red Wings earned a 4-2 victory at United Center on Wednesday in the exhibition opener for both Original Six clubs. Tyler Motte, Jeff Petry, Lucas Raymond and Olli Maatta all scored for Detroit, which used three unanswered goals to erase a one-goal second-period deficit.